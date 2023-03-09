"K in KS Bharat stands for Kamran today" - Twitterati tear into Team India wicketkeeper after sloppy work with gloves in 4th IND vs AUS Test 

Team India wicketkeeper KS Bharat had a rough first session during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He let in several byes to begin the proceedings, before dropping a regulation catch to give a huge lifeline to the in-form Travis Head.
There was plenty of movement on offer after the hosts were asked to field first by stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith. Unfortunately, for Bharat, most of the movement in the air occurred after the ball had passed the stumps. The Andhra-born keeper struggled to judge the trajectory of the ball due to the late movement.
Out of the first 15 runs on the Australian scorecard, eight runs were byes after Bharat failed to collect the ball behind the stumps. However, the biggest blow in the contest came in the form of a dropped catch. Umesh Yadav, coming around the wicket, managed to induce an outside edge off Travis Head's bat.
The regulation chance, however, was scuffed by Bharat, who did not get his placement right. His loss of balance prevented him from gathering the ball at the second attempt, leading to a missed opportunity, and potentially one which India would go onto regret later.
The keeper, who made his debut in the first Test of the series in the absence of Rishabh Pant, has been brilliant in flashes at best. There were speculations that he might be replaced by Ishan Kishan for the fourth Test, but his presence in the squad was defended by skipper Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press conference.
Twitter was not pleased with the early displays by the wicketkeeper in the must-win encounter. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:
Australia comfortably placed on top after the first hour of play; Team India struggling on a different surface
The visitors have negotiated the first half of the opening session with utter ease. The left-handed batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have kept the scoreboard ticking while the Indian bowlers have struggled to assert themselves on a surface that is far from a rank turner.
Australia have scored 61 runs in 15 overs as Rohit Sharma introduces spin into play as well. With each passing ball, the dropped catch looks more and more crucial.
Will Team India muster a comeback after a poor start to the first session? Let us know what you think.
