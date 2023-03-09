"K in KS Bharat stands for Kamran today" - Twitterati tear into Team India wicketkeeper after sloppy work with gloves in 4th IND vs AUS Test 

Team India wicketkeeper KS Bharat had a rough first session during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He let in several byes to begin the proceedings, before dropping a regulation catch to give a huge lifeline to the in-form Travis Head.

There was plenty of movement on offer after the hosts were asked to field first by stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith. Unfortunately, for Bharat, most of the movement in the air occurred after the ball had passed the stumps. The Andhra-born keeper struggled to judge the trajectory of the ball due to the late movement.

Out of the first 15 runs on the Australian scorecard, eight runs were byes after Bharat failed to collect the ball behind the stumps. However, the biggest blow in the contest came in the form of a dropped catch. Umesh Yadav, coming around the wicket, managed to induce an outside edge off Travis Head's bat.

The regulation chance, however, was scuffed by Bharat, who did not get his placement right. His loss of balance prevented him from gathering the ball at the second attempt, leading to a missed opportunity, and potentially one which India would go onto regret later.

The keeper, who made his debut in the first Test of the series in the absence of Rishabh Pant, has been brilliant in flashes at best. There were speculations that he might be replaced by Ishan Kishan for the fourth Test, but his presence in the squad was defended by skipper Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press conference.

Twitter was not pleased with the early displays by the wicketkeeper in the must-win encounter. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Udit @udit_buch K in KS Bharat stands for Kamran today K in KS Bharat stands for Kamran today

Ashutosh Nevse🎩 @Heisenberg298 KS Bharat behind the stumps today KS Bharat behind the stumps today https://t.co/bNWECvrIMc

B` @Bishh04 Even part time wk KL Rahul would have caught that. You better leave my beautiful team KS Bharat Even part time wk KL Rahul would have caught that. You better leave my beautiful team KS Bharat

Nikesh Rughani @NikeshRughani #INDvsAUS He’s only 4 tests into his career, but does anyone know what the point in having KS Bharat in the side is? Apparently he’s a ‘great’ keeper. But I’ve seen no evidence of that. And he certainly isn’t good enough to bat in the top 7. #INDvAUS He’s only 4 tests into his career, but does anyone know what the point in having KS Bharat in the side is? Apparently he’s a ‘great’ keeper. But I’ve seen no evidence of that. And he certainly isn’t good enough to bat in the top 7. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS

Andrew McGlashan @andymcg_cricket



#INDvAUS KS Bharat was given a vote of confidence by Rohit Sharma yesterday. He's not backed it up so far today. KS Bharat was given a vote of confidence by Rohit Sharma yesterday. He's not backed it up so far today.#INDvAUS

Chinnu Rao.. #ProudHindu 🇮🇳 @bubblebuster26

#INDvAUS #AUSvIND A wicket keeper is selected on either with Good keeping Skills with Average batting or a Average Keeping with Good Batting Skills. KS Bharat doesn't fit In any of those. And they Made Sanju Samson sit at home. A wicket keeper is selected on either with Good keeping Skills with Average batting or a Average Keeping with Good Batting Skills. KS Bharat doesn't fit In any of those. And they Made Sanju Samson sit at home. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND

Abhijeet @abhi_nufc



Make it quick, Rishabh.



#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS Unbelievable... lost for words... KS Bharat 🤦🏻‍♂️🫣Make it quick, Rishabh. Unbelievable... lost for words... KS Bharat 🤦🏻‍♂️🫣Make it quick, Rishabh. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS

Chetan Narula @chetannarula Not just the pacers, terrible 30min for KS Bharat as well. Bounce is up-down but that was a blind catch for a keeper. #IndvAus Not just the pacers, terrible 30min for KS Bharat as well. Bounce is up-down but that was a blind catch for a keeper. #IndvAus

A @Anirudh_1901 How's he smiling after putting down a sitter? He's been pathetic behind the stumps has KS Bharat. #INDvAUS How's he smiling after putting down a sitter? He's been pathetic behind the stumps has KS Bharat. #INDvAUS

Andrew Wu @wutube Eight byes, one dropped chance, it hasn't been a great first half hour of the game for KS Bharat. Also haven't seen the ball swing as much passing the batter in India as it has today. #INDvAUS Eight byes, one dropped chance, it hasn't been a great first half hour of the game for KS Bharat. Also haven't seen the ball swing as much passing the batter in India as it has today. #INDvAUS

Australia comfortably placed on top after the first hour of play; Team India struggling on a different surface

The visitors have negotiated the first half of the opening session with utter ease. The left-handed batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have kept the scoreboard ticking while the Indian bowlers have struggled to assert themselves on a surface that is far from a rank turner.

Australia have scored 61 runs in 15 overs as Rohit Sharma introduces spin into play as well. With each passing ball, the dropped catch looks more and more crucial.

Will Team India muster a comeback after a poor start to the first session? Let us know what you think.

