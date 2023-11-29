"Kabhi Bumrah Shami Siraj ka coach bana tho bataunga Travis Head ko kaise out karte hain"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia beat India in 3rd T20I

Australia registered a five-wicket win against India in the closely contested third T20I on Tuesday (November 28) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Courtesy of the win, the Aussie team managed to stay alive in the five-match series as they currently trail by 1-2.

After being asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden international century to steer Team India to a daunting total of 222/3. Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Tilak Varma (31*) chipped in with handy knocks to support Gaikwad. Jason Behrendorff was outstanding with the ball, conceding only 12 runs in his four-over spell while picking up a wicket.

The chase went down to the final ball as Glenn Maxwell (104*) won the game for Australia in style with a boundary. Maxwell's individual brilliance, coupled with cameos from Travis Head (35) and Matthew Wade (28*), helped the Aussies cross the finish line.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring third T20I between India and Australia on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

"You don't get much better chases than that": Australian captain Matthew Wade after winning the 3rd T20I against India

At the post-match presentation, Australian skipper Matthew Wade reflected on the win and said:

"You don't get much better chases than that. Hard work getting those 20 overs in, getting the injury later to Kane - was always going to be tough. Confidence wasn't my first thought after the first 20, I thought we were in the game with 190 going into the final over. Unfortunately the last over went for a big one."

The wicket-keeper batter continued:

"We had five overs left, Kane hurt himself, I was one over short, hoped we'd get a wicket and get an over from Maxi. We didn't get that wicket, and went for a few runs. All in good fun, Maxi wouldn't get a 100 if he didn't go for that much! Tim said that you can back yourself and chase anything down here. We got it done today."

On the road ahead, Wade added:

"A few new faces will come in with a few of our players heading home, good opportunity for them. Hopefully we can pinch another one and get it down to the last game."

The two teams will next face off in the fourth T20I of the series on Friday (December 1) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.