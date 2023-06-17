"Kabhi Virat ka coach bana toh bataunga..."- Top 10 funny memes from entertaining day 1 of the first ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test 

Ben Stokes' England side continued their aggressive play style in Test cricket as they squared off against Australia in the first 2023 Ashes Test on Friday, June 16. The 2023 Ashes series kicked off at the Edgbaston in Birmingham in front of a packed house.

England declared their first innings at 393/8 after 78 overs after batting first on the first day. Australian openers David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*) then successfully managed to see off the tricky four overs in the evening. They ended the eventful day unscathed with 14/0 on the scoreboard.

The action that transpired on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They expressed their reactions to the match by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Joe Root stars for England with the bat as they reach 393/8 vs Australia in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham

The host captain won the toss earlier in the day and opted to bat first on a placid surface. Opener Zak Crawley set the tone early by hitting a four off the very first ball of the Ashes 2023 series. His partner, Ben Duckett (12), also started positively by scoring a couple of boundaries but perished in the fourth over.

Ollie Pope (31) and Zak Crawley put on a 70-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilize the innings after the loss of an early wicket. Nathan Lyon broke the stand by dismissing Pope LBW at the end of the 18th over.

Crawley continued to bat fluently in the company of Joe Root and notched up his ninth Test half-century. Scott Boland's moment of brilliance at the stroke of lunch ended Crawley's stay at the crease as he edged the ball to the keeper.

Harry Brook replaced him after the lunch break and played with aggressive intent, racing off to 32 off 37 balls. However, misfortune brought his downfall in the 38th over, while facing Nathan Lyon. Skipper Ben Stokes failed with the bat as he could only score one run from eight balls before throwing his wicket with a loose shot.

The two Yorkshire men Jonny Bairstow (78) and Joe Root stitched a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take their side to 297/5 in 61.3 overs. Batting first time in a Test after almost a year, Bairstow looked in sublime touch as he resumed from where he left last year. He smashed the bowlers around the park with precision.

However, over-aggression cost him his wicket in the 62nd over. After hitting a boundary of the previous ball, Bairstow charged down the ground looking for another big hit. Nathan Lyon's delivery spun in to beat his inside edge comprehensively, with wicket-keeper Alex Carey finishing an easy stumping.

Joe Root anchored the innings all along and went on to reach his 30th Test century. He was in a great rhythm as he looked in complete control for the entire innings while facing the consistent Aussie bowlers. Ben Stokes surprisingly declared the innings when England were 393/8 after 78 overs, with Joe Root unbeaten at the crease on 118*.

