Kane Williamson picks his four greatest Test batters of all time; leaves out Virat Kohli

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson picked his four greatest Test batters of all time in a fun exercise (via Middlesex Cricket X handle). Williamson did not choose any of his contemporaries or fellow 'Fab Four' members, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and Steve Smith.
The former Kiwi skipper named Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman as his first pick.
Bradman is famous for his extraordinary Test batting average of 99.94 in 52 outings. The former Aussie batter scored 6,996 runs with 29 centuries in a mere 80 innings.
Williamson's second pick was India's all-time great Sachin Tendulkar, who still boasts the all-time Test record for runs and centuries. Tendulkar finished his illustrious red-ball career with 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including a phenomenal 51 centuries.
Third on Williamson's list was former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is seventh all-time in Test runs with 12,400 at an average of 57.40. The Sri Lankan legend also finished with 38 centuries in 134 Tests.
South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis rounded off the Kiwi great's Mount Rushmore for all-time Test batters. Kallis is the fourth leading run-scorer in Tests with 13,289 runs at an incredible average of 55.37, including 45 centuries (second all-time) in 166 outings.
Discarded England opener picks his Mt. Rushmore of Test batters
Discarded England opener Sam Robson picked his four greatest Test batters of all-time on the same panel. Robson's first two picks mirrored Williamson's with Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Donald Bradman's inclusion.
However, Robson went with fellow Englishman Joe Root for his third pick. Root has been breaking Test records for fun in the past few years, including recently becoming the second leading run-scorer in the format.
The 34-year-old has scored 13,543 runs in 158 Tests at an average of 51.29, including 39 centuries (fourth all-time). Root is the only active batter among the six picked by the duo in their lists.
Robson picked former West Indian batter Brian Lara to complete his Mount Rushmore. Lara holds the record for the most runs in a Test innings with 400* against England in 2004.
The champion batter finished his stellar Test career with 11,953 runs at an average of 52.88, including 34 centuries, in 131 outings.
