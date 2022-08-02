Karachi and Lahore to host 7-match T20I series between Pakistan and England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the venues for the landmark seven-game T20I series against England in September on Tuesday (August 2). Karachi will host the first four games, while Lahore will stage the final three.

The series will begin on September 20, with the final T20I on October 2 before Jos Buttler and Co. leave for Australia to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The tourists will return to the nation in December for a series comprising three Tests.

PCB's director of international cricket Zakir Khan is delighted to host the English team for the seven-game T20 series and believes playing against them will serve as a great preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Khan said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals.

"England are one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format in the lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations, but will also set the tone for December's three-Test series."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years!



Read more:



#PAKvENG 🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years!Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-… 🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvENG https://t.co/WX0RkoOwWx

The Englishmen have not toured the sub-continent country since 2005. The two home series in 2012 and 2016 took place in the UAE. Both men's and women's teams withdrew from their visit to the sub-continent nation last year, citing bio-bubble fatigue and concerns over traveling to the region.

"We are looking forward to returning to Pakistan" - Robert Key

Robert Key. (Image Credits: Getty)

The ECB's managing director of men's cricket, Robert Key, said they are looking forward to their first tour of the country in 17 years. He asserted that the ECB will work closely with the PCB to ensure a smooth running of these two tours. Key stated:

"We are looking forward to returning to Pakistan and playing these seven T20Is as the team builds up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"We have been liaising closely with the PCB over arrangements for this visit and the Tests later in the year, and will continue to work closely with the PCB, British High Commission and other relevant authorities as we continue to prepare for these tours."

Key added:

"We would like to thank the PCB and the city authorities for all their ongoing assistance with planning for the tours, including hosting the recent pre-tour planning visit by ECB representatives and the PCA CEO."

Standard Sport @standardsport



Rob Key: My advice to cricket lovers is - come and visit Pakistan



✍️



bit.ly/3IpIPkN "Whether it’s been my colleagues in the commentary box or fans in the stand, I have come across the kindest, most welcoming and gracious hosts I’ve ever experienced."Rob Key: My advice to cricket lovers is - come and visit Pakistan✍️ @robkey612 "Whether it’s been my colleagues in the commentary box or fans in the stand, I have come across the kindest, most welcoming and gracious hosts I’ve ever experienced."Rob Key: My advice to cricket lovers is - come and visit Pakistan✍️ @robkey612bit.ly/3IpIPkN

The Babar Azam-led men will also host New Zealand in two spells - first for two Tests and three ODIs in December-January, followed by five ODIs and T20Is each in April 2023. West Indies will also visit Pakistan for three T20Is in late January.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pakistan dominate England in the seven-game T20 series? Yes No 2 votes so far