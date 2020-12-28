"Karma is real"- Twitter trolls Tim Paine as he is controversially given out in second innings

Australian skipper Tim Paine was brutally trolled by fans on Twitter after he was controversially dismissed as caught behind in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Australian captain was distraught and couldn't believe his luck as he walked back to the pavilion.

Trailing by 131 runs after the first innings, the hosts needed to put up a strong batting performance in their second to have any chance of winning the Boxing Day Test. However, skipper Tim Paine walked out to bat with his team in deep trouble at 98-5.

A huge appeal for caught behind was turned down by the umpire. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja were confident that Tim Paine had knicked it. Although wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seemed unsure with a half-hearted appeal, the Indians went for a review.

While there was nothing on the hotspot, there was a spike on the RTS as the ball passed Tim Paine's bat. Thus, the third umpire requested the on-field umpire to reverse his decision and adjudge the Australian skipper out.

While Tim Paine walked away in disbelief, fans on Twitter trolled him and hailed the game of cricket as a great leveller.

Tim Paine had survived a controversial run-out call in the first innings

The reason twitterati trolled Paine was because the rub of the green had gone his way in the first innings when he got the benefit of doubt in what was a close run-out call.

While the offside angle showed that he had nothing behind the crease, the leg-side angle was the one that created a bit of doubt in the third umpire's mind. This doubt was enough for Tim Paine to be given not out.

There was a huge uproar on Twitter against Tim Paine's controversial run-out decison. Here is what the fans on Twitter had to say after "karma" had seemed to have caught up with the Aussie captain in the second innings.

