"Keen to go into the IPL auction" - Robert Key on Jofra Archer 

England men's cricket managing director Robert Key has revealed that Jofra Archer was eager to enter the IPL auction this year. However, the former middle-order batter felt if skipping IPL 2024 extends Archer's career by two years, then they are ready to take that step.

Archer's long-standing elbow injury has led him to miss an extensive number of matches. The right-arm pacer last played for England in March 2023 as the elbow trouble resurfaced during his IPL 2023 stint with the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking to reporters while announcing the Test squad to face India, Key said they have taken complete control of the fast bowler's return. As quoted by Sky Sports, he claimed:

"Jofra was keen to go into the IPL auction but we just feel like the best way to do this now is just for us to be in control of it. There's no commitment either way, and we can then just bring you back. If it takes an extra couple of months, but he gets another couple of years out of his career and gets back fully - I think he's worth his while in gold."

Mumbai Indians secured Archer's services ahead of IPL 2022 despite knowing he is likely to miss the full season. The 28-year-old returned for the 2023 edition and played five matches before returning home as his elbow injury resurfaced.

"We're just going to take it slow" - Robert Key

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: ICC Twitter)

Key underlined that they don't want to put any pressure on Jofra Archer, moving forward and added:

"Jofra was bowling out here [with England in Barbados]. As you often see with Jofra, he rocks up, ends up bowling 95 miles an hour and he looks like he's an absolute genius. But we're just going to take it slow with him. We don't want to put any sort of deadlines on him. Actually now we're taking control of him coming back."

According to media reports, Archer participated in a Barbados second-tier encounter, seemingly without informing the ECB.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket