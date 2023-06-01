"Keep his IPL form aside" - Sanjay Manjrekar says Rohit Sharma's batting has become almost faultless in Test cricket heading into WTC final

Sanjay Manjrekar believes too much should not be read into Rohit Sharma's indifferent IPL form heading into the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India will face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London from June 7. The Indian skipper heads into the crunch game after aggregating 332 runs at an underwhelming average of 20.75 in 16 innings in IPL 2023.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Manjrekar was asked about Rohit Sharma's below-par returns in the IPL and the adjustments he would have to make in England, to which he responded:

"Keep his IPL form aside because he looked out of form in the last IPL as well but we saw the amazing batting he did in the first Test match against Australia."

The former Indian batter believes Rohit is at the top of his game in Test cricket at the moment, elaborating:

"I believe the stage of his career Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him just like it has always been for Virat Kohli. So his batting has become almost faultless in Test cricket at the moment."

Rohit amassed 368 runs at an excellent average of 52.27 in four Tests in India's 2021 tour of England. He scored a century in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur earlier this year that helped India register an innings win.

"There is just one problem" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma's dismissals against the short ball

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed while playing the pull shot quite often.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted a weakness in Rohit Sharma's game that could be exploited, observing:

"There is just one problem we have seen in Test matches - he gets out while playing the pull shot at times. They have bowled him a short ball and kept a fielder there. That is an instinctive shot."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the opener's technique, especially in ODIs, caused him to play the pull shot in the air, explaining:

"If you see in ODI cricket, his pull shot is extremely interesting. His backlift doesn't come from the top, so that he can play the ball down. He has a very low backlift, he just picks up the ball and the bat then goes behind his back in the follow-through to give the power."

Manjrekar wants Rohit to refrain from hitting the pull shot in the air in Test cricket, stating:

"If he has to play the pull in Test cricket, if he pulls like that, the ball will go in the air only. So there are only two solutions for him. Either leave the ball, because he is not a batter who hooks the ball compulsorily, or keep the ball down, for singles, doubles and fours. He should keep the ODI pull for ODIs and not for Test cricket."

Rohit has aggregated 650 runs at an average of 34.21 in the 11 Tests he has played against Australia. His 120-run knock in the Nagpur Test is his only century against the Aussies and he will want to better that record in the WTC final.

