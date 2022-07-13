"Keeping this close" - Jasprit Bumrah's memento after career-best figures in 1st ODI vs England

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England, beating them by 10 wickets at The Oval on Tuesday.

The ace Indian pacer returned with career-best figures of 6/19 as the Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for 110. Bumrah struck twice in his first over, dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root for individual ducks.

He then dismissed the in-form Jonny Bairstow before cleaning up the tail in his second spell. David Willey (26) and Brydon Carse (15) tried to resist but fell short in front of Bumrah's brilliance.

Bumrah's 6/19 is the third-best bowling figures for an Indian bowler, after Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12).

The ecstatic fast bowler kept the match ball as a memento and shared a picture on his official social media handles. Bumrah wrote:

"Keeping this close."

Jasprit Bumrah received great support from Mohammad Shami who picked up three wickets as India restricted England to a low total. In response, Rohit (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) took the tourists home convincingly with 31.2 overs to spare.

"Jasprit Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler" - Nasser Hussain

Admiration poured in from every quarter as Bumrah made the ball talk in the first ODI. Former England captain Nasser Hussain also joined the bandwagon, calling Bumrah the best all-format bowler at present.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain said:

"Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best there is."

He added:

"The performance in this game was spectacular, high-class. Some of the balls were absolute jaffas.

"He has the unusual action and run-up so the ball does come at you like a thunderbolt. He also swings it both ways - but he does not just swing it, he is quick as well."

Jasprit Bumrah will look to keep the momentum going as India aim to take an unassailable lead in the series by winning the second ODI against England. It will be played at Lord's on Thursday.

