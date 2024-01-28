Kevin Pietersen engages in a war of words with Harsha Bhogle over switch-hit rules

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and popular presenter Harsha Bhogle were at loggerheads over switch-hit rules during the ongoing Test match between India and England.

The two got into an argument while being on commentary on Day 3 of the series opener at Hyderabad on Saturday, January 27. It all started after Bhogle questioned the legality of the switch-hit shot. He suggested that the shot was unfair to the bowlers and also opined that it should be banned.

Pietersen, the pioneer of the innovative shot, had a contrasting take on the matter. He even walked out of the commentary box, refusing to have a debate with Bhogle over switch-hit.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reacted to a fan's tweet on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that Bhogle's opinions on the switch-hit were rubbish.

Here's how Kevin Pietersen reacted to Harsha Bhogle's stance on the switch hit on commentary:

"I never thought I'd hear you squash entertainment in sport. I'm so happy it's 3.20 pm local time and I'm going back downstairs."

Meanwhile, on the pitch, after being bundled out for 246 in the first innings, England delivered an improved performance in the second essay on the third day. Ollie Pope's unbeaten 148-run knock helped the visitors finish 316/6 at stumps. They have accumulated a crucial 126-run lead and are well and truly back in the game.

"Because something is difficult, it doesn't make it acceptable" - Harsha Bhogle on Kevin Pietersen's remark

Responding to Kevin Pietersen's social media post, Harsha Bhogle once again questioned the legality of the switch hit. He mentioned that if a batter is allowed to change his stance while the ball is being bowled, the bowler also should be allowed to bowl with both hands.

Bhogle wrote:

"Absolute nonsense! If you want to switch hit allow a bowler to bowl with both hands. Because something is difficult, it doesn't make it acceptable. The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left handed, the batsman must have the same condition. May the debate continue."

England will resume their batting on Day 4 and will look to further swell up the lead to set a challenging target for India on the spin-friendly surface. Ollie Pope will be joined by Rehan Ahmed, who remained unbeaten on 16 at stumps.

