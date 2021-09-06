Kevin Pietersen feels New Zealand will not be a Test-playing nation in 2026 

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen feels that the reigning ICC World Test champions New Zealand may not be playing the longest format of the game in 2026.

Pietersen made a bold prediction on Twitter and claimed only four or five countries will be active in the Test arena in five years. He named India, Australia and England as three of the teams. The last two nations on the list were South Africa and Pakistan.

"This is painful to tweet but I think this is slowly happening… In 2026 there will only be a few Test Match cricketing nations. ENGLAND INDIA AUSTRALIA Possibly SOUTH AFRICA & PAKISTAN," Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

Kevin Pietersen's tweet has sparked a debate on Twitter. Over 11 thousand fans have liked the tweet, while more than 500 Twitter users have retweeted it. Many members of the cricket universe questioned Pietersen why New Zealand would not play Test cricket in 2026.

I’m just saying what I’m starting to see: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen now works as a cricket expert

A fan tried to remind Kevin Pietersen that the Blackcaps won the ICC World Test Championship Final earlier this year. Pietersen clarified that he made the tweet, keeping the Kiwis in mind. He offered the following explanation:

"Yep! Won’t be around in 2026! No kids want to play Tests! It’s history will help it’s survival with the bigger boards. Nothing against NZ at all. I’m just saying what I’m starting to see."

While the International Cricket Council has introduced the World Test Championship to attract more fans to Test cricket, Kevin Pietersen made his point considering the fact that the sport is getting more and more commercialized. Many fans have agreed with him, and it will be interesting to see if his prediction comes true.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee