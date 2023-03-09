Khawaja holds fort with ton as Australia gain upper hand on hard-fought Day 1 in Ahmedabad

Australian opener Usman Khawaja carried on his good form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, registering a defiant ton on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test on Thursday, March 9. Khawaja (104* off 251) and Cameron Green (49* off 64) added an unbroken 85 for the fifth wicket as Australia went to stumps at 255/4.

Khawaja struck 15 fours in his innings, proving once again what an improved batter he has become over the last couple of seasons. The southpaw brought up his 14th Test ton in the last over of the day’s play, flicking Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for a boundary.

At the other end, Green came in and batted with intent, striking eight fours in his aggressive knock. He enjoyed the pace of Umesh Yadav and Shami but found boundaries against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as well.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia got off to a solid start as openers Khawaja and Travis Head added 61 runs for the first wicket. Umesh Yadav could have had Head in the sixth over of the day as the left-hander poked at a good length delivery, but KS Bharat could not latch on to a regulation chance.

ICC @ICC



#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | bit.ly/IND-v-AUS-4thT… An unbeaten 85-run stand between Khawaja and Green has put Australia in control. An unbeaten 85-run stand between Khawaja and Green has put Australia in control.#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 bit.ly/IND-v-AUS-4thT… https://t.co/9Xu5aPnDLZ

After an early let-off, Head looked dangerous and even smacked Yadav for three fours in an over. Ravichandran Ashwin, however, ended his resistance on 32.

The left-hander looked to take on the Indian off-spinner but only managed to toe-end a catch to mid-on. Shami then got the massive scalp of Marnus Labuschagne (three), who chopped a fullish delivery outside off back onto his stumps.

Jadeja, Shami strike even as Khawaja keeps India at bay

Khawaja and skipper Steve Smith put Australia on course for a challenging first-innings total, adding 79 for the third wicket. Both batters looked in complete control in the second session. Khawaja brought up his third fifty-plus score of the series with a four of Shami, even as Smith was content grinding it out at the other end.

The excellent stand ended early in the final session when Jadeja bowled Smith for 38. The Australian captain attempted to play a good-length ball with a slightly angled bat and paid the price, dragging the delivery onto the stumps.

BCCI @BCCI



uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17!



Australia 170/4.



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…



#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia As good as it gets! @MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17!Australia 170/4.Follow the match As good as it gets! 🔥🔥@MdShami11 uproots the off-stump to dismiss Handscomb for 17! 👏👏Australia 170/4. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-4…#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/2hXFYhvslW

Peter Handscomb came in and struck a couple of impressive boundaries off Yadav. However, Shami knocked him over with a brute for 17. The Australian batter played down the wrong line to a good-length ball and ended up losing his off-stump.

At 170/4, India had an opening, but could not break through the fire and ice combination of Green and Khawaja.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes