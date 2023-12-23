Kieron Pollard likely to be part of England's coaching staff in T20 World Cup 2024: Reports

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard could be roped in as a consultant coach by England for the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be played in the Caribbean and the USA. The former all-rounder was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 edition of the tournament.

According to reports from The Telegraph, England have identified Pollard as someone who can provide valuable information about local conditions. Along with that, the former all-rounder has vast experience in T20 cricket.

The defending champions of the T20 World Cup had also appointed Australian legend Michael Hussey in a similar role for the previous edition of the tournament Down Under. That move seemingly worked.

After a disappointing campaign in the ODI World Cup this year, England would hope for better results in the shorter format next year.

England captain Jos Buttler on West Indies' mindset

Jos Buttler has shared the dressing room with a number of West Indian players in franchise leagues around the world. He spoke about how mesmerized he was with their mindset.

Here's what he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph:

“I heard a few guys talk about it like, ‘There’s eight overs left, if we hit five sixes in that time, we’ll win the game’. It’s just a different way of thinking.”

The England captain endured a 3-2 series loss to hosts West Indies in a 5-match T20I series recently. He reflected on the defeat and claimed that it gave his team a great understanding of the conditions.

"We all wanted to win the series and it’s hard to say that when you’ve lost, but I think we’ve found out some good things. Some players have stood up and done really well. We’ve obviously had five games out here in the Caribbean and had a really good look at what conditions will be like for the World Cup only six months away. So yeah, it’s been a good series.”

England's dismal performance in the ODI World Cup has cast doubt on their ability to play on pitches that offer grip. Only time will tell whether Kieron Pollard's insights could do the trick.

