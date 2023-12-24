Kieron Pollard officially appointed as England's assistant coach ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has officially been announced as the England men's cricket team's assistant coach for the T20 World Cup 2024. With the showpiece event set to take place in the Caribbean and USA, the ECB will hope the retired all-rounder's expertise proves handy.

The ECB masterminded a similar appointment ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year by roping in Michael Hussey. The former Australian great's appointment worked wonders for them as the English side lifted their second T20 World Cup.

Pollard, meanwhile, is a T20 giant in his own right and has played franchise cricket across the globe. He has featured in 101 T20Is, scoring 1,569 runs at a strike rate of 135.18 and is one of the only two batters to hit 6 sixes in an over in the format.

The Trinidadian also captained the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in CPL 2020 final and was integral to Mumbai Indians' five IPL title wins. A terrific fielder as well, Pollard is currently serving as the Mumbai Indians' batting coach.

England lost their recent T20I series in the West Indies

England vs West Indies. (Credits: Twitter)

England didn't have the most memorable tour of the Caribbean recently, losing both ODI and T20I series. The five-match T20I series saw the visitors lose the first two games convincingly.

However, Phil Salt's consecutive T20I tons in the next two matches sparked the visitors' comeback. Nevertheless, the West Indies sneaked home in a tricky chase in the fifth game to take the series. Despite the loss, Jos Buttler termed it as a successful tour for them, given the progress.

Incidentally, England also won their first T20 World Cup in the Caribbean back in 2010 under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood. The English side beat Australia in the final in Barbados, with Kevin Pietersen crowned as the Player of the Tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to begin on June 4.

