"King is here to rule!" - Fans erupt as Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan sizzles on ODI debut

Ishan Kishan celebrated his birthday and ODI debut in fine style as he smashed a blistering half-century against Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old scored 59 runs off just 42 balls and caught the Sri Lankan bowling attack by surprise.
The young wicketkeeper had also scored a half-century on his T20I debut against England and to repeat that feat in the very first game shows just how fearless Ishan Kishan is.
Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's brilliant 59
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see an incredible onslaught from Ishan Kishan and hailed him for the fearless brand of cricket that he played. Although he was eventually dismissed, he gave his fans a lot to cheer about. Here is what they had to say:
India were set a target of 263 runs to win and although there is a lot of talent in their line-up, playing under the lights was going to be a bit tricky. However, Prithvi Shaw continued from where he left off in the IPL 2021 season and began to smash boundaries almost at will.
This allowed skipper Shikhar Dhawan to get his eye in. Just when Shaw looked set for a big score, he was dismissed and Sri Lanka would have thought that they had a great opportunity to get some more wickets.
However, dancing down the track and smashing his first ball in ODI cricket for a six, Ishan Kishan made his intentions clear. The young southpaw was ready to fight fire with fire and wasn't backing down to either spin or pace.
While Dhawan struggled to middle the ball, Ishan Kishan ensured the scoreboard was ticking along nicely. His blistering hitting was almost becoming impossible for the Sri Lankan bowlers to stop.
Although he was dismissed, and many would argue there was a hundred for the taking, Ishan Kishan has set India up nicely for a win in the first ODI.