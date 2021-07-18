"King is here to rule!" - Fans erupt as Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan sizzles on ODI debut

Ishan Kishan celebrated his birthday and ODI debut in fine style as he smashed a blistering half-century against Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old scored 59 runs off just 42 balls and caught the Sri Lankan bowling attack by surprise.

The young wicketkeeper had also scored a half-century on his T20I debut against England and to repeat that feat in the very first game shows just how fearless Ishan Kishan is.

Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's brilliant 59

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see an incredible onslaught from Ishan Kishan and hailed him for the fearless brand of cricket that he played. Although he was eventually dismissed, he gave his fans a lot to cheer about. Here is what they had to say:

Ishan kishan at Me at the age

the age of 23 of 23 pic.twitter.com/GewOLBicJI — Div (@div_yumm) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan 50 🔥 he’s brought up his first ODI half century on debut. How lucky for his birthday he gifted us with this exciting innings? 😁 #SLvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan is the first Indian to Score 50+ in both ODI & T20I Debut. I just can't describe my happiness. Thank you for the birthday gift @ishankishan51 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/79IQyC4qCm — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 18, 2021

Dream debut for Ishan Kishan in international cricket, half century in both ODI and T20I. My king is here to rule. So proud @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/Ty88k8sBay — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 18, 2021

50+ score in maiden innings in both ODI & T20I (India)

Robin Uthappa

Ishan Kishan#SLvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 18, 2021

With this 33 ball 50 on debut, Ishan Kishan now holds the record of 2nd fastest 50 on ODI debut in the world



Krunal Pandya’s record of fastest 50 on ODI debut still remains, he scored it in 26 balls against England



MI players making mark on debut, in other words, water is wet pic.twitter.com/uUYasL9Dke — Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan🇮🇳 is the first ever player to make ODI debut on his birthday and score 50+ runs.



Prev highest - 29 by Grant Paterson🇿🇼 v AUS, 1983#SLvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, in Colombo Ishan Kishan has just hit the first ball of his ODI career for six & his second for four. Kishan was replacing Shaw at the crease who had just scored 43 off 24. A reminder this is an ODI, not a T20I. The new age of Indian batting is ferocious. #SLvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan becomes the first Indian to hit 50 in debut match of both T20I & ODI



Meanwhile they~ pic.twitter.com/eVYyLVjNET — Devaram (@Goatendradhoni) July 18, 2021

#INDvsSL

SriLankan team after seeing Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw batting: pic.twitter.com/wP6qlqfGgW — Mr Sarcastic🚫 (@MrKavi_dev) July 18, 2021

India were set a target of 263 runs to win and although there is a lot of talent in their line-up, playing under the lights was going to be a bit tricky. However, Prithvi Shaw continued from where he left off in the IPL 2021 season and began to smash boundaries almost at will.

This allowed skipper Shikhar Dhawan to get his eye in. Just when Shaw looked set for a big score, he was dismissed and Sri Lanka would have thought that they had a great opportunity to get some more wickets.

However, dancing down the track and smashing his first ball in ODI cricket for a six, Ishan Kishan made his intentions clear. The young southpaw was ready to fight fire with fire and wasn't backing down to either spin or pace.

While Dhawan struggled to middle the ball, Ishan Kishan ensured the scoreboard was ticking along nicely. His blistering hitting was almost becoming impossible for the Sri Lankan bowlers to stop.

Although he was dismissed, and many would argue there was a hundred for the taking, Ishan Kishan has set India up nicely for a win in the first ODI.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee