T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer left awestruck by Virat Kohli's batting exhibition

That Indian skipper Virat Kohli has all eyes pinned on him every time he holds the bat in hand needs no introduction. It was no different again in the nets when Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were left admiring his strokeplay in awe.

In a video posted by the ICC's official handle on Instagram on Thursday, one can see Virat Kohli having a seamless session in the nets. This was during the Indian team's preparations for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The video shows wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and batter Shreyas Iyer keenly focused on Kohli middling the ball to perfection. During this, they were left mesmerized with admiration.

Ishan Kishan is part of the 15-member contingent participating in the World Cup. Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer is among the three reserves in the Indian camp, the other two being Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar. Take a look at Virat Kohli's flawless net session and the subsequent admiration from his teammates below:

Both Kishan and Iyer let out the occasional praise of 'Shot' upon seeing Virat Kohli time the ball to perfection. Needless to say, the skipper is inspiring the younger lot within the Indian camp as they prepare for the challenges ahead in the competition.

India play New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team got off to a disappointing start at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. They went down to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their tournament opener. It was India's first ever defeat to their arch rivals across international Cricket World Cups.

Despite a defiant half-century from Virat Kohli that saw his side recover after a dicey start, a total of 151 didn't prove enough for his side. Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam saw off the target and got the job done for Pakistan without breaking a sweat.

After having lost to Pakistan in their tournament opener, the Virat Kohli led Indian team cannot afford to put a foot wrong when they take on New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (October 31)

Wednesday (October 27) saw the Indian team hit the nets for the first time since their defeat to Pakistan. Virat Kohli and Co. next face New Zealand in a must-win encounter on Sunday (October 31) in Dubai. New Zealand, too, will come into the clash on the back of a defeat at the hands of Pakistan. They went down by five wickets on Tuesday in Sharjah.

