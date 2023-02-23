"Kismat hi kharab hai"- Top 10 memes after India's heartbreaking defeat against Australia in a thrilling semi-final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia edged out Team India by five runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Ashleigh Gardner won the Player of the Match award for her all-round showing in the thrilling contest.

The defending champions won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. Courtesy of enterprising knocks from Beth Mooney (54), Meg Lanning (49*), and Ashleigh Gardner (31), Australia reached 172/4 in 20 overs.

The Indians were ordinary on the field as they dropped multiple catches and also gave away extra runs through misfields. It eventually proved to be very costly for them.

India got off to a poor start in a steep chase as the Aussie bowlers reduced them to 28/3 in 3.4 overs. With things looking bleak for the Women in Blue, Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24 balls) joined hands with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

They put on an outstanding counter-attacking partnership of 69 runs for the fourth wicket. The Australian bowlers looked clueless during the duo's onslaught as they turned the tide back in India's favor.

Darcie Brown eventually broke the sensational partnership in the 11th over by dismissing Jemimah to claim a much-needed breakthrough for her side. Harmanpreet Kaur continued at the other end by notching up a fluent half-century and once again proving her credentials as a big match player.

India looked in a great position in the contest until her unfortunate run-out dismissal in the 15th over, which brought Australia back into the game. After Harmanpreet Kaur's departure, the Aussie bowlers managed to restrict the Indian lower-order batters from scoring freely and won by five runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"Can't feel unluckier than this! Everything was going in favour of us, but then came my run out.... Anyway, we gave it a tough fight. We hung in there right till the end. We like to chase, we feel comfortable in doing so. Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent today."

She added:

"She got off to a flying start and gave us necessary momentum. We were not good in the field though. Quite a few mistakes in that department. But all we can do is learn from all these experiences to get back stronger."

Fans react after Indian Women's team suffers yet another loss against Australia in a World Cup knock-out game

Cricket fans enjoyed a close encounter between India and Australia in Cape Town. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

