"KKR will be sweating out on his fitness"- Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's recurring back injuries

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been a bit concerned about Shreyas Iyer's recurring back injuries over the past couple of months. The star Indian batter missed the entire ODI series against New Zealand and also the first Test against Australia because of back spasms.

He did recover in time for the next two Tests, but the back problem troubled him again after stumps on day three in Ahmedabad. Iyer wasn't able to bat in the Test and reports from Cricbuzz suggest that the scans don't look too promising.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the prospect of Shreyas Iyer missing the ODI series against Australia and also potentially the IPL 2023 season:

"Shreyas Iyer's back issue is becoming a recurring problem now. Team India may still cope with it but KKR will be sweating out on his fitness. They have no backup available for Shreyas and things aren't looking good for them."

Aakash Chopra defends KS Bharat's place in the Indian team

Aakash Chopra also took a cheeky dig at those who criticized KS Bharat for his low scores in the first three Tests. The former cricketer claimed that it was too early to judge Bharat and that he has scored a lot of runs in domestic cricket and needs to be backed.

On this, Chopra stated:

"People started abusing KS Bharat after a few poor games. Did you see those two sixes of Cameron Green's bowling? He is good enough with the bat and so we shouldn't judge anyone so soon."

Bharat played a fine knock of 44 and Axar Patel's 79 was also crucial alongside Virat Kohli's marathon knock of 186 in the first innings. However, at the time of writing, it looks unlikely that there will be any results other than a draw.

