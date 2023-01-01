KL Rahul gets candid with girlfriend Athiya Shetty on New Year's Day, shares heartfelt pictures

KL Rahul, India's star batter, celebrated the New Year 2023 with his girlfriend, Athiya Shetty. He shared multiple snapshots of himself enjoying the special day with near and dear ones.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rahul captioned the post:

“2023”

The couple made their relationship official in April 2021 after dating each other for a few years. They are rumored to tie the knot with each other this year.

On the work front, KL Rahul will next feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting January 10.

The right-hander has been dropped from India’s T20I squad following his poor form in the T20 World Cup, where he managed 128 runs in six games, including single-digit scores against Pakistan, South Africa, and England. His two half centuries came against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Rahul also had a below-par outing in the Test series in Bangladesh, where he scored 57 runs in two Tests.

The 30-year-old managed to save his place in the ODI squad on the back of his 73-run knock, which came against Bangladesh in the first ODI.

He, however, has been stripped of his vice-captaincy status, with Hardik Pandya named as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in ODI cricket.

KL Rahul will now have to prove his mettle against Sri Lanka heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Not KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir wants Ishan Kishan to open with Rohit Sharma in ODIs

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir wants Ishan Kishan, who recently scored a double century in the third ODI against Bangladesh, to open alongside Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan (dropped).

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said:

"I'm amazed we're discussing this because someone's got a double-hundred in the previous innings. "The discussion is over. It has to be Ishan Kishan. Someone who can get a double-hundred in those conditions against a reasonable attack - especially at [their] home - should play.”

He continued:

"He got what 200 by the 35th over mark? You can't look at anyone beyond Ishan Kishan. He has to be given a longer run. He can also keep wickets as well, so he can do two jobs for you. So for me, that discussion shouldn't be there. For me, that debate is over."

For the uninitiated, Kishan scored 210 off 131 balls against Bangladesh last month, including 10 sixes and 24 fours.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes