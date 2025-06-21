KL Rahul hilariously folds hands to Rishabh Pant after 65* in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India opener KL Rahul couldn't help but welcome keeper-batter Rishabh Pant with folded hands after Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the entire Indian contingent clapped for Pant and Shubman Gill following their outstanding partnership.

Ad

The left-hander walked in to bat after the tea break when England skipper Ben Stokes breached the defenses of Yashasvi Jaiswal; the all-rounder came from around the wicket and pegged back the left-hander's off-stump. Contrary to expectations, the vice-captain remained patient and brought up his fifty off 90 deliveries. By stumps, he was unbeaten on 65 as Team India firmly held the upper hand, having reached 359/3.

Watch the below video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The opening partnership of 91 between Jaiswal and Rahul laid a solid platform before the home side struck with back-to-back wickets. However, the tourists propelled themselves ahead with century partnerships between Jaiswal and Gill, followed by Gill and Pant; the latter is still unbroken on 138. For England, Ben Stokes took a couple of wickets, while Brydon Carse managed a solitary scalp.

Rishabh Pant overtakes Rohit Sharma for 6s hit in WTC history on Day 1 in Leeds

The vice-captain played a classy knock of 65*. (Credits: Getty)

The 27-year-old, who will resume his innings on Day 2 at 65, broke Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes in World Test Championship (WTC) history. The former Indian Test captain hit 56 sixes; the keeper-batter now has 58 under his belt and is second only to Ben Stokes, who has struck 83 maximums.

There were significant question marks over the visitors' batting line-up ahead of the England tour, especially with Rohit and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket. However, the young generation of players have responded in style. The hosts will have their task cut out on Day 2 if they are to restrict India to a manageable total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news