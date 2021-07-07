KL Rahul inches closer to the Top 5 of the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen

KL Rahul has climbed to sixth spot in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. The Indian wicket-keeper has inched closer to the top five largely because of Rassie van der Dussen's inconsistency in the T20I series against the West Indies.

The South African batsman started the series with an unbeaten 56* in the first T20I. However, in the next four T20Is versus the West Indies, van der Dussen could only aggregate 41 runs.

The 32-year-old from South Africa slipped from sixth to eighth position in the recently updated ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen. Seventh-placed KL Rahul has moved up to number six as a result, while Australia's Glenn Maxwell has also gained one place and now occupies seventh position.

West Indies' opener Evin Lewis has overtaken New Zealand's Martin Guptill on the batting charts, thanks to his two half-centuries in the series against South Africa. Lewis is in ninth place in the most recent rankings and is one rating point ahead of Guptill in tenth.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the only Indians in the Top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been two of the best batters for the Indian T20I team

Quite a few changes have taken place in the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings after the West Indies vs South Africa series. But Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to occupy the number five position with 762 rating points. He is behind Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam and Devon Conway in the rankings.

While KL Rahul improved his position on the batting charts, Rohit Sharma dropped to 15th position. Even Shreyas Iyer slipped to 25th position in the latest rankings.

India are set to play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka this month, but none of the four Indian batsmen mentioned above will be a part of that series.

