"I am seeing Rahul and Rohit opening" - Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for 1st Test vs Australia

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable XI for the first Test against Australia to be played in Nagpur from Thursday, February 9.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns with Pat Cummins' side in a four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The selectors have picked a 17-member Indian squad for the first two games, which includes Shreyas Iyer, who is reportedly unavailable for at least the first Test.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that KL Rahul will likely open the batting with the Indian skipper, saying:

"The Indian team have to give answers to a few big questions. I am seeing Rahul and Rohit opening. I am saying there might not be any change there, that's what I generally feel. Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 and (Virat) Kohli will be there at No. 4."

The 45-year-old feels the team management will have a tough call in picking Shreyas' replacement in the XI, observing:

"A big question for the Indian team is who they want to play at No. 5. You don't have a left-hander from top to bottom, you don't have Rishabh Pant as well. Shreyas Iyer usually used to be there, now he is also not there. So who in place of Shreyas Iyer - that's a big question."

Chopra feels Shubman Gill's form might tempt the hosts to play him, elaborating:

"Their mind might go towards Shubman Gill because he has been doing so well for the last little while that they will not like to make him sit out. But is No. 5 ideal for him, maybe in the long-term or maybe now - we don't know. This is going to be an interesting one."

The reputed commentator reckons the wicketkeeper's choice might depend on who plays between Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, reasoning:

"If Surya gets his debut at No. 5, then you can easily go with KS Bharat. If Shubman Gill plays, maybe you start thinking about Ishan Kishan. I am just thinking if there is a disruptor."

However, the former India player feels Srikar Bharat might pip Ishan Kishan to the No. 6 spot because of his superior wicketkeeping skills.

"Jaddu and Ashwin are certainties" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely bowling combination

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin form a potent spin-bowling pair at home.

While observing that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are certainties, Aakash Chopra feels the choice between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav might be dictated by the conditions, explaining:

"After that, three spinners will play, in which Jaddu and Ashwin are certainties, but who will be the third spinner? If it is a rank turner, then Axar, or else my heart says you should play Kuldeep Yadav because he gets a lot of turn and you get a little variety."

The 45-year-old concluded by picking Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj as his two fast bowlers, stating:

"You get a left-arm spinner, an off-spinner and a wrist-spinner. Then Siraj and Shami - I think that's straightforward. The Indian team is looking very strong."

Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

Aakash Chopra's probable India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill/Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

