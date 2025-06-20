KL Rahul's defiant knock ends with a soft stroke off Brydon Carse in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England pacer Brydon Carse dismissed Indian opener KL Rahul for 42 in the first England versus India Test match at Leeds on Friday, June 20. The right-hander fell trying to drive a full, outside off-stump ball and was caught by Joe Root at first slip in the 25th over of the innings.

It was a wicket England wanted desperately after Rahul and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal had given India an excellent start in good batting conditions at Headingley. The duo had added 91 runs before the Karantaka batter fell.

Watch the video of the dismissal and session highlights here.

Rahul, who was coming into the Test on the back of good form in the warm-up match and intra-squad match, played some lovely cover drives before he fell while trying to play another shot towards the off side.

Earlier in the day, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series opener against India. Indian Test captain Shubman Gill said he would have fielded first as well, as he began his side's new era in the longest format.

Sai Sudharsan, who has been impressive in the IPL for the past few seasons, became the 317th player to play Test cricket for India. The visitors also opted to include Karun Nair in the playing XI, marking his comeback into the side for the first time since 2017.

Shardul Thakur made a comeback into the side for the first time since December 2023. Kuldeep Yadav missed out on a spot in the playing XI as India opted to go with four seamers in the opening Test.

An over after Rahul's dismissal, India suffered another dent as Sudharsan fell for nought on his debut innings, strangled down the leg side to Ben Stokes, with Jamie Smith taking the catch. At lunch on Day 1, India were 92/2 with Jaiswal unbeaten on 42.

