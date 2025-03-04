KL Rahul smashes a six off Glenn Maxwell to lift India into the final of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul wrapped up the game in style, hitting a six off Glenn Maxwell to propel the Men in Blue to victory in their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. The game took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Match 4.

Maxwell took the ball for his seventh over with India requiring four runs to win from the last 12 deliveries. On the very first delivery of the 49th over, Rahul charged down the pitch and sent the full delivery soaring over wide long-on for a six, propelling India into the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Chasing a target of 265, India didn't get off to the best start, losing Shubman Gill (8) early. Rohit was dropped twice in the early stages of his innings and went on to score 28 off 29 balls. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (45) then formed a solid 91-run partnership for the third wicket.

Axar Patel contributed 27, while Kohli played a brilliant knock of 84 off 98 balls, including five boundaries. Hardik Pandya added a quickfire 28 off 24 balls to take the team close to victory. KL Rahul finished the game, remaining unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls, with two boundaries and as many sixes. The Men in Blue won by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami shines with the ball for India in the first innings

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they didn’t get off to the best start, as Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck in the third over. Travis Head made 39, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 29.

Josh Inglis had a disappointing outing, getting out for just 11. Skipper Smith led from the front, scoring 73 off 96 balls, while Alex Carey made a valuable contribution of 61 off 57 balls.

Shami was the standout performer for the Men in Blue, taking three wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each as Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

