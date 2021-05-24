KL Rahul on track for full recovery, set to fly out to England – Reports

Having recovered from appendicitis surgery, KL Rahul is set to be on the plane to England. The news will come as a big boost for Indian fans, with KL Rahul part of the squad as a backup opener.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since the start of May after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis midway through IPL 2021. The wicket-keeper batsman had to immediately go under the knife for it.

A source close to the player confirmed to news agency IANS that KL Rahul has made a full recovery after surgery.

"He is doing fine and has recovered well as far as I know. He should be travelling to England with the team," the source told IANS.

Recovery from appendicitis surgery normally takes one to three weeks, while performing strenuous activity requires a bit longer. Although there has not been a date set for KL Rahul’s return, multiple media reports have suggested that the player could have been back for the Punjab Kings had IPL 2021 continued.

KL Rahul himself recently posted a fitness update. Sharing a picture of himself outdoors, he claimed that he is ‘healing’.

With the World Test Championship Final more than three weeks away and there being a considerable gap before the start of the England Test series, the source pointed out how KL Rahul has time on his side.

“There is still time, about a month before the start of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and another one-and-a-half month before the start of the five-Test series against England. The Indian team has done this before too, taken injured Wriddhiman Saha to Australia last year and made him do rehab with the team," the source concluded.

Will KL Rahul get a game in England?

Even though KL Rahul has been selected, it remains to be seen whether the batsman will get a chance to showcase his abilities in England. Rahul last played a Test in September 2019, when he opened the innings against West Indies.

He has since fallen down the pecking order, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal ahead of him. With all three openers in the squad, KL Rahul is unlikely to get a chance at his preferred opening slot in red-ball cricket anytime soon.