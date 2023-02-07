KL Rahul on whether India will adopt white-ball mindset in Tests: “We don’t really plan and think like this is a Test or a one-day game”

Team India’s Test vice-captain KL Rahul has stated that the hosts will not go into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia with a predetermined attacking mindset. He said that the batters would assess the game situation and come up with a plan that’s best for the team.

India got off to an impressive start in 2023, defeating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in white-ball contests at home. The Men in Blue’s aggressive all-round approach was one of the standout aspects of their performances.

Team India, though, have been a bit jittery in red-ball matches over the last year. During their previous Test assignment in Bangladesh in December 2022, they won the two-match series, but in a far from convincing manner.

The Indians are now preparing to take on Australia in a four-match series, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. At a pre-series press conference, Rahul was asked if the team would look to bring their white-ball mindset into the Test matches as well. He replied:

“We don’t really plan and think like this is a Test game or a one-day game and this is how you are supposed to play. You obviously have individual plans on how to tackle every bowler. We all try and assess the situation.

“If the situation demands for us to play a few shorts, then that is what we’ll have to do. If the situation demands us to play regular Test cricket, you just play on the merits of the ball. Just adjust and adapt according to the situation.”

Rahul admitted that India’s preparations heading into the series have been focused on how to play spin since they are aware of what will be on offer. Rahul stated:

“The (one) thing that we have obviously worked on is playing spin. We know how the pitches are going to be here in India and what to expect. Keeping that in mind, we have practiced playing spin.

"Each person has their own individual plans - everybody wants to play a certain way, which has been discussed with the coaches. As a batting group, we have discussed that and tried to get used to spinning conditions.”

The pitch for the India-Australia series has been a major talking point over the last couple of weeks. According to reports, there is a good chance that the surfaces will have plenty to offer for spinners.

“Ash and Siraj will be excited about the challenge” - KL Rahul on number of left-handers in Aussie line-up

Australia have a number of left-handers in their batting line-up and at least three, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, are more or less certainties for the first Test in Nagpur. Asked how the number of southpaw’s would affect India’s bowlers, Rahul asserted that it could be an advantage. He explained:

“It will help the bowlers a bit. Right-left combination creates difficulty for bowlers as they have to adjust their lines. But back-to-back left-handers coming in will give bowlers time to settle into a certain line and length.

“It is a very unique thing. I don’t think any other team has that many left-handers. It will be a challenge for the bowlers, but also might help them settle into a rhythm. I am sure Ash (Ashwin) and Siraj and the spinners will all be excited about the challenge.”

According to some media reports, India could go in with four spinners for the opening Test against Australia in Nagpur.

