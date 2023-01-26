"Knows how to use the dimension of the ground" - Suresh Raina backs Suryakumar Yadav to be an all-format player

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying that the batter should be given a chance in all three formats regularly.

The Mumbai-born player has already established himself as one of the best T20I batters. While he has also made his ODI debut, the right-handed batter has been drafted into the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting next month.

Speaking about Suryakumar's prospects of playing Test cricket, Raina reckoned that the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter should be a part of all three formats.

“Absolutely, the way he is performing," Raina said on JioCinema. "I think he should play in all three formats and without him, all three formats should not even exist. The way he performed, the way he shows intent, the way he plans different shots, he also plays fearlessly and knows how to use the dimension of the ground."

Suryakumar boasts a stellar first-class record, aggregating 5549 runs in 79 matches, including 14 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 44.75.

He was recently seen in action in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and has looked in good touch. He played a delightful 90-run knock against Hyderabad and backed it up with 95 and 38 in the next game against Saurashtra.

"He will score multiple 100s and then 200s" - Suresh Raina on Suryakumar Yadav

Raina further went on to make a bold claim, stating that Suryakumar would score multiple hundreds and double centuries in the red-ball format for Team India.

"He is a Mumbai player, and he knows how to play red-ball cricket," he continued. "I think he has a great chance - playing Test cricket will get him another establishment in ODIs and some stability as well. He will score multiple 100s and then 200s."

It remains to be seen if Suryakumar will get to make his debut during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, scheduled to take place in Nagpur, starting on February 9.

