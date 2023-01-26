"It’s just a matter of time before we bring WPL to Eden" - KKR react after missing out on a bid

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were disappointed to miss out on the chance to own a Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the five franchises that will take part in the inaugural WPL season on Wednesday, January 25.

KKR, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and Mehta Group, failed to match the successful bid to own a team in the tournament. However, the Knight Riders reiterated that they will bring the competition to Kolkata.

"Congratulations to the 5 new teams at the WPL!" KKR wrote on Twitter. "We tried very hard to bring WPL to our fans in Kolkata & came really close. Needless to say, we will find ways to keep contributing to the growth & development of women’s cricket in India. Kolkata as a venue is still open! It’s just a matter of time before we bring WPL to Eden."

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd spent a whopping ₹1,289 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise, while Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals bought the franchises of their respective cities for ₹912.99 crore, ₹901 crore and ₹810 crore. Capri Global, on the other hand, secured the Lucknow franchise for ₹757 crore.

WPL likely to commence on March 4 - Reports

The much-awaited Women's Premier League is all set to start on March 4, a few days after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. The grand finale, meanwhile, will take place on March 24. The BCCI plans to complete the league before the start of IPL 2023, which is likely to begin in the last week of March.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal stated that they are still working on the schedule and the venues for the tournament. Addressing reporters after the bidding process, he said:

"With regard to [the venues for the] first season, we are still talking. That is a work in progress. We will have to see logistical challenges involved in case it has to be multi-city value or single-city value."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, however, confirmed that the auction will most likely take place in the first week of February.

