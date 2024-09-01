"Kohli bhai speed badao majaak nhi raha ab yeh..."- Top 10 funny memes as Joe Root's twin centuries help England beat Sri Lanka in Lord's Test

England star batter Joe Root hit twin centuries to help his side register a convincing 190-run victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's. He also became the most prolific century-maker for his nation, overcoming Alastair Cook's tally of 33 in the format on September 1.

After being asked to bat first, Root shepherded his side to a decent 1st innings total of 427 with a brilliant knock of 143 (206). Pacer Gus Atkinson supported him with a counter-attacking century in the lower order, ending up with 118 (115). Asitha Fernando picked up a five-wicket haul for Sri Lanka with the ball.

English Pacers put on a collective effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for 196 to give a sizeable lead to their team. Joe Root (103) stood up once again in the second innings. He hit an aggressive century to take the hosts to 251, setting a massive target of 483 for the opponents.

Sri Lanka performed better than in the first essay but could only get to 292 before losing all the wickets. Gus Atkinson stole the show for England with a five-wicket haul, while Chris Woakes and Olly Stone chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Fans took note of Joe Root's dominant show in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"The only thing that's missing in his game"- Michael Vaughan on Joe Root's elusive Test century in Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently heaped praise on Joe Root for his phenomenal consistency. He pointed out that a century on Australian soil is the only thing missing for the stalwart. On the BBC Test match special, Vaughan remarked:

"The only thing that's missing in his game is that big hundred in Australia. But I can't imagine he won't get three figures in the Ashes next year in Australia."

On Root's recent batting approach, Vaughan continued:

"It's not been through crash, bang, wallop. It's been through pure technique and ability. He is the greatest because he's a wonderful role model as well. He's a fantastic person and a great player. The opposition pretty much always have to have four fielders behind square on the off side because he's just so good."

