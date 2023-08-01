"Kohli career prolonged for six months"- Fans react as Moeen Ali announces Test retirement again after an impressive showing in Ashes 2023

England all-rounder Moeen Ali called time on his Test career for the second time after helping his side win the fifth Ashes 2023 Test on Monday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London.

Ali initially retired from Test cricket in September 2021, intending to focus primarily on limited overs cricket. However, he took a U-turn and made himself available for Ashes 2023 after receiving a message from England captain Ben Stokes.

With Jack Leach out of the series due to injury, the English team were in search of a quality spinner for the Ashes. Ali responded positively to Stokes' request and made a triumphant return to red-ball cricket.

Ali played four Tests in the series and contributed with both the bat and the ball at crucial junctures for his team. Moeen Ali picked up nine wickets and scored 180 runs in Ashes 2023.

On the final day of the series, the all-rounder's grit and commitment were on display as he bowled a match-defining spell in the third session, picking up the crucial wickets of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Pat Cummins while playing with a groin injury.

Fans applauded Ali for his contributions to England in Test cricket on Twitter. A few fans opined that he should have played on till the series in India, where spin is expected to play a major role.

Here are some of the best reactions on the matter:

Bilal Ahmed @CuriousMind143 @bbctms Moeeen Ali means much more to cricket than his numbers suggest. A selfless players who always answered the call when needed, played the game in great spirit and I’m sure he will be missed in the dressing room. Thanks for giving your best Mo #Ashes2023

CJ @CcJcraig89 @bbctms Wasn’t his biggest fan (in test cricket, think he’s a world class ODI player) but what an effort to push through this game with that injury. Top man and top performance.

Ken Sham @KenSham9



Will miss those pipe cleaner arms hitting huge, effortless sixes.



Cleanest striker of a ball I’ve ever seen up close.



Will miss him. @bbctms What a man. What a player.Will miss those pipe cleaner arms hitting huge, effortless sixes.Cleanest striker of a ball I’ve ever seen up close.Will miss him.

Michael Cantwell @mickycantwell @bbctms Sad thinking it’s goodbye to so many of this generation. Moeen helped change the game today

Anne Bowers @AnneBowers1955 @bbctms To be called up like that, at short notice and to bowl so well and then to volunteer to go in 3 and make it work - well done Mo!

boxingprism @BoxingPrism @bbctms Great servant to english cricket. It was amazing to watch him one last time. soo sad.



His batting was was sooo underated through out his career.

jimbo @cricketjim1 Moeen Ali man - what a servant he’s been. Doing his best to drag us to an Ashes draw whilst injured. He deserves all he gets

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Surely Ben Stokes won’t wait till December to send a WhatsApp & instead walk up to Moeen Ali right now and go, “India?” #Ashes

Sajjad Khan @drsajjadkahn

Happy retirement Moeen.

#MoeenAli #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/kD1QqEkFsG Moeen Ali retires today. He saved his best for the last day of ashes and he turned it around with his 3 wickets and that too with a groin injury and two ripped fingers. What a cricketer!Happy retirement Moeen.

ibn Majid @iaqibmajid



- Took the last minute call up post retirement

- Taken crucial wickets and scored important runs

- Played through a finger and groin injury



Thank you Mo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A Moeen Ali Appreciation Post- Took the last minute call up post retirement- Taken crucial wickets and scored important runs- Played through a finger and groin injuryThank you Mo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/21GPxtBO3y

The Contest Guy @BoliMocr @mufaddal_vohra Take Permission from Ben Stokes and English Management first.

Rivaan @rivaanathwal31 68 Tests



3094 runs, 15 50s, 5 100s, HS 155*



204 wickets, 13 4 wicket innings, 5 5 wicket innings



Batted everywhere from 1-9 and never said no to whatever role he had to play, and it was always for the benefit of the side and never him



Moeen Ali is a legend to me



Thank you Mo

World of Sujith @worldofsujith88 @mufaddal_vohra Probably should have waited for India tour. He would have been valuable addition in England squad.

VICKY THE LONE WARRIOR @VICKYTHELONE @mufaddal_vohra He will be back in February don't worry

🥷🏽 𝕏 @Prateekbuzz Moeen Ali shouldn't retire just yet. He'll be pivotal in Test series against India

Ahmad007 @Ahmad0012867272 @mufaddal_vohra Kohli career prolonged for six months

"No, I know I'm done"- Moeen Ali on chances of him returning for the Test series in India in 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after Ashes 2023, Moeen Ali played down the chances of him coming out of retirement for the Test series in India, scheduled in the first half of 2024. Ali also quipped that if Stokes messages him again before a Test series, he would delete it. The 36-year-old all-rounder said:

"No, I know I'm done. If Stokes messages me again, I'm going to delete it. That's me done. I've had a great time but I know that's it for me."

Ali also expressed satisfaction about playing in Ashes 2023, saying:

"Been amazing, great to come back. Was taken aback when I got the message from Stokes, didn't know that Leach was injured but I really enjoyed it after coming into the series. I knew mentally it was going to be tough but I knew the toughest thing was going to be physical. Was an amazing series, I'll never forget."

Moeen Ali donned the English Test jersey on 68 occasions and scored 3094 runs, including five centuries and 15 fifties. In the bowling department, he ended up with 204 wickets, including five fifers and a solitary 10-wicket haul.