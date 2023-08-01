"Kohli career prolonged for six months"- Fans react as Moeen Ali announces Test retirement again after an impressive showing in Ashes 2023

England all-rounder Moeen Ali called time on his Test career for the second time after helping his side win the fifth Ashes 2023 Test on Monday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London.
Ali initially retired from Test cricket in September 2021, intending to focus primarily on limited overs cricket. However, he took a U-turn and made himself available for Ashes 2023 after receiving a message from England captain Ben Stokes.
With Jack Leach out of the series due to injury, the English team were in search of a quality spinner for the Ashes. Ali responded positively to Stokes' request and made a triumphant return to red-ball cricket.
Ali played four Tests in the series and contributed with both the bat and the ball at crucial junctures for his team. Moeen Ali picked up nine wickets and scored 180 runs in Ashes 2023.
On the final day of the series, the all-rounder's grit and commitment were on display as he bowled a match-defining spell in the third session, picking up the crucial wickets of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Pat Cummins while playing with a groin injury.
Fans applauded Ali for his contributions to England in Test cricket on Twitter. A few fans opined that he should have played on till the series in India, where spin is expected to play a major role.
Here are some of the best reactions on the matter:
"No, I know I'm done"- Moeen Ali on chances of him returning for the Test series in India in 2024
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after Ashes 2023, Moeen Ali played down the chances of him coming out of retirement for the Test series in India, scheduled in the first half of 2024. Ali also quipped that if Stokes messages him again before a Test series, he would delete it. The 36-year-old all-rounder said:
"No, I know I'm done. If Stokes messages me again, I'm going to delete it. That's me done. I've had a great time but I know that's it for me."
Ali also expressed satisfaction about playing in Ashes 2023, saying:
"Been amazing, great to come back. Was taken aback when I got the message from Stokes, didn't know that Leach was injured but I really enjoyed it after coming into the series. I knew mentally it was going to be tough but I knew the toughest thing was going to be physical. Was an amazing series, I'll never forget."
Moeen Ali donned the English Test jersey on 68 occasions and scored 3094 runs, including five centuries and 15 fifties. In the bowling department, he ended up with 204 wickets, including five fifers and a solitary 10-wicket haul.