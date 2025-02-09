"Kohli fit, Kohli in, but who goes out?" - Aakash Chopra on whom should Virat Kohli replace in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned who should make way for Virat Kohli in the Men in Blue's playing XI for the second ODI against England. He pointed out that although everyone thought Yashasvi Jaiswal had taken the former Indian skipper's place in the first ODI, it was later disclosed that Shreyas Iyer wasn't supposed to play the series opener.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Although Kohli was ruled out of the series opener in Nagpur three days ago, the hosts registered a four-wicket win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener wondered who should be left out to accommodate Kohli in the playing XI.

"Kohli fit, Kohli in, but who goes out? That's the big question because if Kohli had been fit in the last match, Shreyas Iyer wouldn't have played. It means the team's game plan was to have Yashasvi with Rohit (Sharma), a left-right combination. So where would (Shubman) Gill have played and what will they do now?" he said (0:01).

Chopra noted that Kohli rarely misses games due to injuries or fitness issues.

"Virat Kohli not playing in the last match hurt you a little as he never misses matches because of fitness. He is very rarely unfit. He had a neck issue in January, and that's why he didn't play the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. After that, something happened in his knee when he was about to play here," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Shreyas' blazing knock in the first ODI against England would make it difficult for the team management to choose between him and Jaiswal.

"We came to know later who played in his place. We all felt Yashasvi had been played in his place and made to open for one match. However, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was watching a movie and got a phone call to get ready as Virat Kohli wouldn't play. He was ready and hit a lot. What will happen now?" Chopra elaborated.

Shreyas Iyer was at his fluent best and smashed 59 runs off 36 deliveries in the series opener. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't too comfortable in the middle and managed only 15 runs off 22 deliveries.

"I am saying that should happen as well" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal making way for Virat Kohli in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut in the first game against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Virat Kohli should replace Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's playing XI for the second ODI against England.

"A very easy way is to leave out Yashasvi, send Gill at the top, and keep Virat Kohli at No. 3. All is well. I am saying that should happen as well. Gill should be with Rohit, Kohli at No. 3, Iyer at No. 4, and (KL) Rahul at No. 5, but will that happen, and if that happens, what about the philosophy?" he said (4:00).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned whether the Indian think tank should change its philosophy of having a left-right opening combination just because Jaiswal failed in one game.

"Will your philosophy change just because a player (Shreyas) scored runs in one match? Team selection is not just about personnel. Team selection is also about philosophy. So if the Indian team had made up their mind that they wanted to go with Yashasvi and Rohit, you should 100 percent forget Yashasvi's failure in one match," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Shreyas Iyer should logically be dropped to accommodate Virat Kohli in the playing XI if that was Team India's original plan. However, he questioned how Rohit Sharma and company made that decision, considering Shreyas' excellent performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

