"Kohli ki bat de de mere bhai" - Fan hilariously tells Indian cricketer during IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series [Watch]

A fan hilariously told India batter Rinku Singh to return Virat Kohli's bat in the wake of the southpaw's poor returns with the bat. The incident took place in the fourth T20I between India and England at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31.

It is worth noting that Kohli gifted Rinku a bat of his a month ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League. However, the latter was seen speaking to Kohli in a video and mentioning that the bat had broken from the toe-end. Although Kohli berated him at first, he gave him another bat later on.

Now, during the fourth T20I, a supporter brought that incident up when Rinku Singh was fielding on the boundary ropes. He was heard asking the youngster to return Kohli's bat to him since the latter has been going through a poor run of form.

"Kohli ki bat de de mere bhai. Form chala gaya hai mere bhai (Please return Kohli's bat to him, brother. He has lost all his form)," said Mahale, the fan.

You can watch the video here:

Rinku Singh had an average series against England, scoring only 39 runs across two innings, with a highest score of 30.

Virat Kohli played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy

Kohli recently turned up for Delhi in their final Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last week. It was reported that a massive crowd of over 13,000 people turned up to watch him bat.

However, Kohli's poor run of form with the bat continued as he was bowled for just six by Railways' seamer Himanshu Sangwan. However, Delhi scripted a famous win but couldn't qualify for the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy.

Kohli will be next seen in action during the three-match ODI series against England, starting on February 6 in Nagpur. He will also be expected to play a big part in India's assault in the ICC Champions Trophy, slated to be played later this month.

