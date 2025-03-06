“Kohli is one step ahead” - Indian legend’s massive claim on Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni debate ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev has hailed Virat Kohli for his incredible knock in the side's semifinal win over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kapil went a step further, calling Kohli a greater match-winner than former India captain MS Dhoni.

Chasing a daunting total of 265 for victory on a sluggish Dubai surface, Kohli produced another of his herculean efforts in a run chase. The champion batter scored 84 off 98 deliveries to help India win by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Talking to India Today about Kohli's heroics, Kapil said (as quoted by Hindustan Times):

"I think he has the temperament to take up a bigger challenge, and that is where he gets the energy. He likes to play like that and very few cricketers have that temperament. But end of the day, he has the talent and the class on how to win matches. We know Dhoni used to do that, but Kohli is one step ahead of anybody else."

Kohli boasts impressive batting numbers while chasing successfully, with an average of almost 90 and a strike rate of 96.57, including 24 centuries. However, he is still behind Dhoni in this aspect, as the former captain finished his ODI career with a stunning average of 102.71 and a strike rate of 88 in successful run-chases.

"India have more chances" - Kapil Dev on 2025 Champions Trophy final

Kapil Dev believes India start as favorites in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand but cautioned against counting out the Kiwis. The summit clash will be played in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

The two teams have already met in the group stages of the tournament, with India pulling off a 44-run win at the same venue.

"India have more chances, but never rule out any other team in the Champions Trophy," Kapil said in the same interview.

The two teams met in the final of the second edition of the Champions Trophy in 2000, which New Zealand won by four wickets with two balls to spare. While that remains their lone Champions Trophy title, India have triumphed twice in the tournament — in 2002 and 2013.

Should they win the upcoming final, the Men in Blue will become the only side with three Champions Trophy titles, breaking a tie with Australia.

