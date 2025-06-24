“Kohli could do it for three people” - Former India coach’s advice for Shubman Gill on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri remarked that Shubman Gill and co. could use an aggressive and vocal figure like Virat Kohli on Day 5 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The Men in Blue need all the inspiration they can get, and rattle the opponent as much as possible, as they aim to claim 10 wickets while defending the 371-run target.

The current Indian outfit does not include natural characters for sledging, aside from a chirpy Rishabh Pant and an aggressive Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli was known to motivate the players and unsettle the opposition with his words and energy, especially when things were not going in the team's favor.

Now that the former skipper has retired from Test cricket altogether, India are in desperate need of a character who could fulfill that role. In the early stages of the final day, the Indian team members have been constantly encouraging the bowlers, but the opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley remain comfortable.

Trending

Ravi Shastri highlighted how multiple players will have to take over Kohli's role as the aggressor on the field to rattle the opposition batters.

"What India really need today is someone to do a Kohli-job, to get in the face of the opposition. Someone has to be designated or given that role. I don't think there is one guy who could do it, Kohli could do it for three people," Ravi Shastri said on commentary.

Co-commentator and former England captain Michael Atherton earmarked Mohammed Siraj as a potential candidate, having done the task on multiple occasions before.

"Siraj is the type of spirit that Ravi Shastri was talking about moments ago, that someone needs to do a Kohli, that was at Lord's, when he asked his bowlers and fielders to unleash hell. Siraj is that kind of character; he is aggressive and in your face," Atherton said.

Mohammed Siraj was embroiled in a heated altercation with Harry Brook in the first innings. The England batter, on the other hand, had goaded tail-ender Prasidh Krishna into playing a rash shot to conclude the second innings soon after.

Team India still in the hunt for their first wicket on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England, resuming from their overnight score of 21-0, have started the final day on an assured note. The opening batters have had to deal with the odd deliveries by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj nipping both ways off the pitch, but they remain unscathed in the first session so far.

At the time of writing, England are placed at 36-0 after 13 overs, while the visitors hope for a breakthrough to get things rolling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news