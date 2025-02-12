Kuldeep Yadav produces a beauty to dismiss Tom Banton for 38 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch] 

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav made the vital breakthrough for India by dismissing England batter Tom Banton in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The right-handed batter scored 38 runs off 41 deliveries on his return to the international circuit following an injury to Jacob Bethell.

The England batters did not have the luxury to take their time after being set a mammoth target of 357 by the hosts. Banton was slotted in at No. 3 and came in to bat after Phil Salt and Ben Duckett guided the team to yet another budding start. After both openers were dismissed, the onus was on Tom Banton and Joe Root to keep the run chase alive in the middle overs.

The pair dealt with spin largely well, with Tom Banton using the lofted reverse sweep to great effect. He came up against Kuldeep Yadav in the 18th over and was handed a couple of deliveries coming into him, which he dealt with rather comfortably.

Towards the end of the over, the left-arm wrist spinner tossed up a well-disguised googly. Expecting the ball to turn in yet again, Banton tried to defend inside the line and ended up nicking it to the wicket-keeper.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The bowler and wicket-keeper instantly began celebrating the wicket while the on-field umpire adjudged it out too. Banton, however, opted to take a review after a brief consultation with Joe Root. Ultra Edge showed a faint spike, which was more than enough to stay with the on-field call.

England losing their way against spin in the middle overs yet again after Banton's wicket

England were placed at 126-3 after 18 overs following Banton's departure. A couple of overs later Axar Patel castled Joe Root for 24 to mark a key moment in the innings.

At the time of writing, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are bowling in tandem against two new batters in the crease - Harry Brook and Jos Buttler. The score reads 143-4 after 23 overs, with the required rate on the verge of touching eight runs per over near the halfway mark.

