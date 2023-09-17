"Kusal Perera is 'kushal' but for 20-over cricket" - Aakash Chopra wants Sri Lanka to bring back Dimuth Karunaratne for Asia Cup 2023 final vs India

Aakash Chopra believes Sri Lanka should bring back Dimuth Karunaratne at the expense of Kusal Perera in their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 final against India.

The two sides will lock horns in the title decider at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Perera replaced Karunaratne in the Lankan Lions' XI for their last Super Four match against Pakistan after the latter's indifferent run in the initial games of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the hosts shouldn't stick with Perera. He reasoned:

"I feel there is no need to play Kusal Perera. If it was up to me, I would play Dimuth Karunaratne. Kusal Perera is 'kushal' (skilled) but for 20-over cricket. If it is ODI cricket and a fast-bowling attack like India in front of you, I would go with Dimuth Karunaratne."

The former Indian opener believes the Sri Lankan Test skipper is better equipped to tackle Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. He said:

"If you have to nullify the Indian team's new-ball attack, if you have to somehow handle Bumrah and Siraj, I will go with quality and pedigree, and that is Dimuth Karunaratne. You will have Pathum Nissanka alongside him and then Kusal Mendis at No. 3."

Karunaratne has managed just 53 runs at a lowly average of 13.25 in his four hits in the tournament. He scored two runs off 18 deliveries in the Super Four game against India and was caught at slip by Shubman Gill off Siraj's bowling.

"I am slightly wary of Dasun Shanaka" - Aakash Chopra

Dasun Shanaka averages 13.50 with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup. [A/P: AP]

Aakash Chopra reckons Rohit Sharma and Co. might be slightly wary of Dasun Shanaka. He reasoned:

"I am slightly wary of Dasun Shanaka in this match. His form has been extremely ordinary but he gets the best out of himself against India, especially in big games. So you have to be mindful of that."

Chopra feels Sahan Arachchige replacing Maheesh Theekshana could be another change in Sri Lanka's playing XI. He stated:

"The big question is what will happen to Maheesh Theekshana, as they have called a backup for him. At the time of recording, he hasn't been ruled out but there is a chance that he might get ruled out. Sahan Arachchige, who is a batting all-rounder, has been kept. You might see him playing. He is a left-handed batter who bowls right-arm off-break."

Theekshana has officially been ruled out of the Asia Cup final due to a hamstring injury. The hosts have the option to bring in either Dushan Hemantha or Sahan Arachchige as a spin-bowling all-rounder. They could alternatively bolster their seam-bowling attack, considering they have enough spin-bowling options in the XI.

