Seam-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is in line to play his first international game since June as New Zealand announced their 14-man squad for the two-Test series against England.

New Zealand will host England in a pink-ball Test in Mount Maunganui from February 16-20, followed by the clash at Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 24-28.

Jamieson sustained a back injury during the tour of England in June, ruling him out of the final Test of the three-game series. The 28-year-old played the first two Tests and took six wickets at 27.50.

The selectors have retained leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who finished with 13 scalps in the drawn two-game series in Pakistan.

Off-spinning all-rounder Michael Bracewell will be another spin-bowling option alongside the pace-bowling crew of captain Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner. However, there was no room for Ajaz Patel or Glenn Phillips - both of whom recently toured Pakistan.

Head coach Gary Stead revealed that Jamieson will have the opportunity to warm up for the series in a warm-up game against England next week in Hamilton.

Stead also addressed Sodhi's retention, stating that the leg-spinner returns with both bat and ball in Pakistan impressed him. He said, as quoted by nzc.nz:

"Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand. He’s reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long-form cricket as part of the New Zealand XI squad to face England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park.

"Ish really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball. He’s worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international Test stage."

Wellington Firebirds gloveman Tom Blundell and Canterbury seamer Matt Henry finished the Pakistan tour with injuries, but are likely to recover in time.

Meanwhile, Auckland Aces head coach Doug Walton will link up with the Test squad ahead of the first match as the side's batting coach.

Regular coach Luke Ronchi is taking a break following the limited-overs series in India. He will join the squad ahead of the Wellington Test. The 14-man squad will assemble in Tauranga on February 12.

New Zealand won the two-Test series 1-0 when England toured them in late 2019 but are likely to face a formidable challenge this time.

New Zealand's 14-man Test squad to face England

Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

