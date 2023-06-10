"L Umpiring"- Furious fans slam third umpire for controversial decision against Shubman Gill during WTC final

Indian opener Shubman Gill had to depart due to a controversial umpiring decision during Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. Cameron Green dove to his right in the slip cordon and claimed an incredible catch.
Gill stood his ground and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to see if the catch was clean or not. The third umpire took his time and from the replays decided that the fingers were underneath the ball when Green took the catch and no part of the ball touched the grass.
Captain Rohit Sharma was furious with the decision and Shubman Gill had to walk back to the pavilion in disbelief after 18 runs.
Fans on Twitter slammed the third umpire for what they thought was an appalling decision with many posting stills of the ball having probably touched the ground even when Cameron Green had his fingers underneath the ball.
Some former cricketers also took to Twitter to express their frustration over Shubman Gill's controversial decision. Here are some of the reactions:
Shubman Gill's dismissal dented India's near-perfect start
While chasing a mammoth target of 444 to win, India needed a bit of luck going their way. However, Gill's untimely wicket has put a brake to what was a rollicking start from India.
Both Gill and Rohit looked pretty comfortable against the new ball and didn't shy away from putting the loose deliveries to the boundary. This was probably why the Indian captain was absolutely livid when the umpire adjudged Gill just at the stroke of Tea.
Despite the setback, India will need to keep on thinking positively and take the run-scoring opportunities. Putting pressure on Australia through some positive approach seems to be the only way out for India in terms of getting a positive result from the WTC final.
