"L Umpiring"- Furious fans slam third umpire for controversial decision against Shubman Gill during WTC final

Indian opener Shubman Gill had to depart due to a controversial umpiring decision during Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. Cameron Green dove to his right in the slip cordon and claimed an incredible catch.

Gill stood his ground and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to see if the catch was clean or not. The third umpire took his time and from the replays decided that the fingers were underneath the ball when Green took the catch and no part of the ball touched the grass.

Captain Rohit Sharma was furious with the decision and Shubman Gill had to walk back to the pavilion in disbelief after 18 runs.

Fans on Twitter slammed the third umpire for what they thought was an appalling decision with many posting stills of the ball having probably touched the ground even when Cameron Green had his fingers underneath the ball.

Some former cricketers also took to Twitter to express their frustration over Shubman Gill's controversial decision. Here are some of the reactions:

whyrat käwhli @anubhav__tweets we're gonna have fair umpiring in the WTC final

Richard Kettleborough:

we're gonna have fair umpiring in the WTC final

Richard Kettleborough:

Sayam Ahmad @sayam_ahmad_ Controversial decision by 3rd umpire.



Controversial decision by 3rd umpire.

Virat Kohli to Gill:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag



Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it's Not Out

Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill.

Sports With Bros @brosswb

But many field umpire calls in favour of Australia and now this Not out catch goes in favour of Australia.

Australia is ahead of India by miles no doubt.

But many field umpire calls in favour of Australia and now this Not out catch goes in favour of Australia.

#INDvsAUS #WTC23Final #shubhmangill

Akash Deshpande @akashd7781 Oval crowd is going cheaters cheaters…. Disgusting it wasn’t out Oval crowd is going cheaters cheaters…. Disgusting it wasn’t out

Hansal Mehta @mehtahansal Bad decision by 3rd umpire . Period. Bad decision by 3rd umpire . Period.

Habil Ahmed @hblahmed Would someone be nice enough to explain the rule to me in case of catches like that? Thanks in advance 🥺 Would someone be nice enough to explain the rule to me in case of catches like that? Thanks in advance 🥺

` @D0NALDRAP3R @mufaddal_vohra No way the 3rd umpire said "fingers underneath" when the ball hits the ground. He caught it but then the ball clearly hits the ground. Rigged game @mufaddal_vohra No way the 3rd umpire said "fingers underneath" when the ball hits the ground. He caught it but then the ball clearly hits the ground. Rigged game

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Kettleborough.



What were you expecting from him after all these years? Kettleborough. What were you expecting from him after all these years?

Shubman Gill's dismissal dented India's near-perfect start

While chasing a mammoth target of 444 to win, India needed a bit of luck going their way. However, Gill's untimely wicket has put a brake to what was a rollicking start from India.

Both Gill and Rohit looked pretty comfortable against the new ball and didn't shy away from putting the loose deliveries to the boundary. This was probably why the Indian captain was absolutely livid when the umpire adjudged Gill just at the stroke of Tea.

Despite the setback, India will need to keep on thinking positively and take the run-scoring opportunities. Putting pressure on Australia through some positive approach seems to be the only way out for India in terms of getting a positive result from the WTC final.

