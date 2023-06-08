"Main captain hota to apko zarur khilata" - Fans react hilariously as Marnus Labuschagne joins Ravichandran Ashwin in the dugout during WTC 2023 final

World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne joined top-ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, benched for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, in the dugout on Day 2, Thursday (June 8).
The right-handed batter, who departed for just 26 runs on Day 1, was seen engaging in a brief chat with the legendary off-spinner.
Ashwin, who wasn't included in the XI, has been serving as a waterboy for Team India after Rohit Sharma and Co. decided to play Shardul Thakur as the fifth bowler.
“Always tough (to leave Ashwin)” – Rohit Sharma on India playing XI for WTC final
Indian captain Rohit Sharma justified that Ravichandran Ashwin did not fit into their scheme of things for the WTC final. The 36-year-old felt that conditions would suit the pacers more than the spinners.
Speaking at the toss on Day 1, he said:
“Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin). He’s been a match-winner. But you got to do the things that’s needed for the team, and eventually, we came up with that decision.”
The development came even as Ashwin scalped 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia, including 39 wickets in 10 Tests away from home. In England, the off-spinner took 18 wickets in seven Tests.
Team India clearly missed the ace spinner's services on Day 1 of the WTC final, as Australia were 327/3 at the stumps.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was among those who questioned the Indian think tank's decision to leave out Ashwin from the playing XI. He told Star Sports:
"India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He's the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don't look at the pitch for players like him."
Besides being World No.1 bowler, Ashwin is ranked second among the list of all-rounders in Tests. The right-handed batter is only behind teammate Ravindra Jadeja. He has scored five centuries in his Test career.
