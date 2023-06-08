"Main captain hota to apko zarur khilata" - Fans react hilariously as Marnus Labuschagne joins Ravichandran Ashwin in the dugout during WTC 2023 final

World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne joined top-ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, benched for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, in the dugout on Day 2, Thursday (June 8).

The right-handed batter, who departed for just 26 runs on Day 1, was seen engaging in a brief chat with the legendary off-spinner.

Ashwin, who wasn't included in the XI, has been serving as a waterboy for Team India after Rohit Sharma and Co. decided to play Shardul Thakur as the fifth bowler.

Fans on Twitter came up with hilarious reactions as the two World No.1 Test players interacted with each other. One tweeted:

"Labu to Ash: "Main captain hota to apko zarur khilata (If I were captain, I would have surely played you)."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

tipobipo @tipobipo @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin bata rha hoon jalta hai rohit terese warna abhi tak toh tu fifer le leta @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin bata rha hoon jalta hai rohit terese warna abhi tak toh tu fifer le leta

Sagar Kumar Bal @IamSagarBal11 @CricCrazyJohns High time for the opposition team, they should consider Ravi Ashwin the bowling consultant whenever Indian team leaves him in the playing Xi. @CricCrazyJohns High time for the opposition team, they should consider Ravi Ashwin the bowling consultant whenever Indian team leaves him in the playing Xi.

Diksha @iammdiksha

twitter.com/i/status/16666… Diksha @iammdiksha this is MCG aus ground and over seas for india obviously ash anna got 3 times wicket of smith in ths series! this is MCG aus ground and over seas for india obviously ash anna got 3 times wicket of smith in ths series! https://t.co/89135VQBmk @CricCrazyJohns jo out kar sakta tha usko khaliya nhi waah bcci @CricCrazyJohns jo out kar sakta tha usko khaliya nhi waah bccitwitter.com/i/status/16666…

Sanket_1343 @SanketM2406 @CricCrazyJohns Aussies are taking advice from world's no. 1 bolwer in test but who is benching @CricCrazyJohns Aussies are taking advice from world's no. 1 bolwer in test but who is benching

geerthiraman @geerthiraman

Ashwin : I missed a 5-fer @CricCrazyJohns Labuschagne: I missed a century mateAshwin : I missed a 5-fer @CricCrazyJohns Labuschagne: I missed a century mateAshwin : I missed a 5-fer 😁

“Always tough (to leave Ashwin)” – Rohit Sharma on India playing XI for WTC final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma justified that Ravichandran Ashwin did not fit into their scheme of things for the WTC final. The 36-year-old felt that conditions would suit the pacers more than the spinners.

Speaking at the toss on Day 1, he said:

“Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin). He’s been a match-winner. But you got to do the things that’s needed for the team, and eventually, we came up with that decision.”

The development came even as Ashwin scalped 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia, including 39 wickets in 10 Tests away from home. In England, the off-spinner took 18 wickets in seven Tests.

Team India clearly missed the ace spinner's services on Day 1 of the WTC final, as Australia were 327/3 at the stumps.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was among those who questioned the Indian think tank's decision to leave out Ashwin from the playing XI. He told Star Sports:

"India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He's the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don't look at the pitch for players like him."

Besides being World No.1 bowler, Ashwin is ranked second among the list of all-rounders in Tests. The right-handed batter is only behind teammate Ravindra Jadeja. He has scored five centuries in his Test career.

