“Labuschagne in Pujara mode” – Fans erupt as Marnus Labuschagne scores 9 off 82 in 5th Ashes Test

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne failed to deliver with the bat on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at Kia Oval on Friday, July 28.

Labuschagne scored just nine runs off 82 balls at a strike rate of 10.98 before being caught by former England captain Joe Root, who pulled off a blinder at the first slip off Mark Wood. As a result, the Aussies could only add just 54 runs in 26 overs during the morning session.

Fans on Twitter were unimpressed with Labuschagne's slow innings. Some of them called it boring cricket, unlike Bazball. One user tweeted:

“Labuschagne in Pujara mode”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Sagar @SagarW_2002 Labuschagne is good, but nowhere near Smith. 33 year old Smith on one leg is head and shoulders above him.

#Ashes23 Labuschagne 9(82)Modern day's real test player

Yodfish @Yodfish Labuschagne was doing all he could to ensure Test Cricket remains boring. Glad that's over. #Ashes23

Matt Broad @MatthewRBroad Something hilarious about Labuschagne getting out off 9 from 82 balls. What a waste of the morning. Boring, boring Aussies.

Sahil95 @Sahil9513 @143NotOut Finally England dismiss the nightwatchman, Labuschagne. Root and Wood, a tree themed combo.

I just don't get Marnus at all. He should stick to making nice cups of coffee. Was that 9 off 82 balls from Labuschagne?I have to say that he is the cricketer I dislike the most from Australia, both past and present. That even includes Steve Waugh I just don't get Marnus at all. He should stick to making nice cups of coffee.

Zoby for EFTA🇨🇭🇳🇴🇮🇸🇱🇮🇬🇧🇺🇦 @Zobyismyname @JonBergdahl @CricketAus Labuschagne did very well as night watchman 🙄🙄

Interestingly, the 29-year-old was Australia’s best better in the recently concluded fourth Test in Manchester, scoring 51 and 111 runs in the two innings, respectively. He has, so far, amassed 315 runs at an average of 35 in nine innings.

Marnus Labuschagne's Australia reach 115/2 at Lunch on Day 2

Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 47 runs and Steve Smith’s 13 not out helped Australia push their first innings total to 115/2 at Lunch on Day 2. The visitors are still trailing by 169 more runs.

For England, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes took the first two wickets.

Earlier on Day 1, Harry Brook starred with the bat for England as they scored 283 in 54.4 overs. The right-handed batter scored 85 off 91 deliveries, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Ben Duckett also contributed run-a-ball 41, while Chris Woakes and Mark Wood chipped in with scores of 36 and 28 runs, respectively.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with figures of 4/82, while Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy settled for two wickets apiece. Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh too settled for one apiece.

Australia are leading the best-of-five series 2-1. The Cummins-led side will look to register their first series win in England since 2001 when they last won under Steve Waugh.

Click here to follow the 5th Ashes Test live score updates.