"Lahore better work on your air quality index, potential Bradman got out cheaply"- Top 10 funny memes from 1st innings of ENG vs AUS 2025 CT clash

Australia and England are clashing in the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 22) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England batted first in the contest after losing the toss.

English opener Phil Salt (10) started well with a couple of boundaries but perished in the second over. Jamie Smith (15) also followed him to the pavilion soon, leaving their side in a spot of bother at 43/2 after 5.2 overs.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root (68) stabilized the innings for England with a 158-run partnership for the third wicket. Root departed after his half-century, but Duckett went on to convert his start into a big century. He played a marathon knock of 165 (143) to help England reach a daunting total of 351 in 50 overs. Jofra Archer chipped in with a cameo of 21* (10) in the end, hitting two boundaries and a six.

Ben Dwarshuis picked up three wickets, while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne dismissed two batters each in the bowling department for Australia.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Match 4 of the Champions Trophy on Thursday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the memes read:

"Weatherman Brook got out on 3(6) against AUS today. Lahore better to work on your air quality index, one potential Bradman got out cheaply."

Here are some other memes:

"Feels like we have to bowl well" - England batter Joe Root after 1st innings of Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs Australia

During the mid-innings break, English batter Joe Root reflected on the first innings, saying that his partnership with Ben Duckett was a crucial one given the context of the match. He said:

"It's good, nice partnership, probably a crucial time as well. It was a slow wicket, it was keeping low. Feels like we have to bowl well, very happy at the end. Duckett paced his innings well, going through different gears, managing different bowlers, rotating the strike with him was great. Hopefully we can capitalize on that now."

Root added:

"Keeping the stumps in play, small variations making the difference, as soon as the ball stops swinging, we need to make it tough for the batter, we got runs on the board. Definitely working hard, hopefully I can get the ball to bowl."

Do you think England can defend the target? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

