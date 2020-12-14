Lanka Premier League 1st semi-final, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Who won yesterday's LPL 2020 match?

And so, Colombo Kings’ worst fears came true! After topping the league table with six wins in eight games, Colombo Kings crashed out of the LPL 2020 after failing to defend 151 runs against Galle Gladiators, in the first semi-final on Sunday.

Qais Ahmad, Colombo Kings' hero in the last game, discovered how cruel life could be. He dropped two sitters in the last two overs of the game to allow Galle Gladiators to streak past the finish line

Ahmad’s first drop, that of Mohammad Amir at extra cover, did not cost Colombo Kings a lot, as the batsman perished a couple of balls later while flicking Thikshila de Silva straight to square leg. In what turned out to be an amazing over, de Silva only conceded two runs.

De Silva’s splendid effort gave Colombo Kings the edge, as Galle Gladiators needed 15 runs from the last over to make the final. Even with a hobbling Isuru Udana, they would have fancied their chances. However, Ahmad’s second drop sealed Colombo Kings' fate.

A low full toss was sliced by Dhananjaya Lakshan towards Ahmad at mid-off. The fielder had enough time to settle under the ball, but he grassed yet another simple opportunity.

Unbelievable turnaround for the Galle Gladiators tonight! Won by 2 wickets against Colombo Kings and secures their way to the finals. 🏆#CKvGG #LPLSemiFinals #LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/GSbRqUyuwb — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 13, 2020

A couple of balls later, Udana did not get his yorker right, and Lakshan lofted him for a six over long-off. With four runs needed off two balls, the other Lakshan (Sandakan) carved a half-volley over mid-off. With the field in, a boundary ensued, and Colombo Kings were out after losing the semi-final by two wickets.

Galle Gladiators were lucky, as Colombo Kings could hardly put 11 fit men on the field, as skipper Angelo Mathews was to lament later. Laurie Evans did not play, Andre Russell could not bowl while Mathews himself walked off after bowling 3.1 overs.

Colombo Kings still managed to make a match of it as Ashan Priyanjan, Mathews, Dushmanta Chameera and Ahmad picked key wickets to reduce Galle Gladiators to 98 for 6 after 13 overs. Their luck and pluck finally ran out, though.

Dhananjaya Lakshan (31 not out off 23) lifted Galle Gladiators into the LPL 2020 final, despite the franchise winning only three of nine games.

Galle Gladiators’ bowling rises to the fore against Colombo Kings

After electing to field first, Galle Gladiators’ bowlers never allowed Colombo Kings any breathing space. Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored with 70 off 53, but no other batsman reached the 20-run mark.

Lahiru Udara hit a slower ball from Nuwan Thushara to mid-on in the second over. Dinesh Chandimal (14) was cleaned up by an inswinger from Lakshan who struck a triple blow that put Galle Gladiators in the ascendancy.

Mathews (6) top-edged a flighted delivery; Russell (11) gloved a sweep to the keeper and was given out on review before Ashan Priyanjan (5) skied one and was easily caught.

At 99 for 5, Galle Gladiators were all over Colombo Kings. However, Bell-Drummond kept one end going for the batting side, slashing seven fours and three sixes. After being dropped thrice, Bell-Drummond eventually fell to Shehan Jayasuriya, courtesy a diving effort from skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Nevertheless, Galle Gladiators made the chase of 151 tough for themselves. However, some smart batting at the end combined by Ahmad’s benevolence in the field ousted Colombo Kings from LPL 2020.

LPL 2020 Captains' Corner

Galle Gladiators captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa:

"Credit goes to Dhananjaya Lakshan. He showed a lot of maturity, and eventually, we came through. Our bowling set the tone for us. We had to take responsibility as seniors because it's a very young side."

Colombo Kings captain Angelo Mathews:

"I thought we had a terrible day today. The tournament is structured in a way where you lead the table, you have one off day and you're gone. We had a terrible day in all three departments. I'm not even sure if we could've had 11 on the field if we made the final."

LPL 2020 - Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Who was the Man of the Match?

On a day of struggle and pain for Colombo Kings, Bell-Drummond’s 70 was the only effort of note with the bat.

For Galle Gladiators, their bowlers stood out. Sandakan’s triple strike put Galle Gladiators in the driver’s seat. Nuwan Thushara’s 2 for 27 was also a highly impressive effort.

In the end, it was Lakshan’s all-round effort that won him the Man of the Match honour. After picking up two wickets, he played the crucial cameo that made the difference between victory and defeat.