Lanka Premier League 2020 Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Who won yesterday’s LPL 2020 match?

In a rain-marred LPL 2020 encounter that was reduced to a five-over shootout, Colombo Kings got the better of Galle Gladiators by 34 runs in the fourth match of the tournament at Hambantota.

Colombo Kings amassed 96 for 1 after being sent into bat first by Galle Gladiators, courtesy of Andre Russell’s sensational 65 not out from 19 balls with the aid of nine fours and five sixes.

An unbelievable third over from Colombo Kings off-spinner Ashan Priyanjan that went for just one then completely shut Galle Gladiators out of the match.

Unsurprisingly, Colombo Kings sent Russell in to open the innings, and the big-hitting West Indian responded with a knock that was breathtaking in every sense.

Russell showed scant respect to versatile left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who bowled the first over, and was carted for 26. The over featured two power-packed sixes and three fours as Colombo Kings got off to perhaps the best possible start.

Although Thikshila de Silva perished first-ball to Asitha Fernando, it did not affect the run-rate in any manner. Russell hammered him for three fours and a six as 26 came from the second over as well. The Caribbean miracle man either cleared his front leg to make room or just stood and delivered.

Medium pacer Mohamed Shiraz bowled a tight third over, conceding only 11 to restore some sanity to the innings. However, Laurie Evans joined the fun and slashed a couple of more sixes off Amir in the fourth over as the Galle Gladiators pacer finished with unimpressive figures of 0 for 46 from his two overs.

Skipper Shahid Afridi took the responsibility of bowling the final over, and did an excellent job, conceding just 13. Only once did Russell manage to dispatch him over the ropes.

Galle Gladiators openers no match for Colombo Kings superman Andre Russell

Opening with Danushka Gunathilaka and Hazratullah Zazai, Galle Gladiators got off to an impressive start in what seemed an improbable chase.

Gunathilaka took on block-hole specialist Isuru Udana and managed to eke out a six and two fours in the over. 19 came off the first over, but Galle Gladiators could not afford to rest and needed to carry on.

Considering the massive target, they needed a much bigger over. However, despite a six and a four, only 16 came from the Dushmantha Chameera over.

The sensational third over from Priyanjan ensured victory for Colombo Kings. Mixing it up with loopy deliveries towards the leg and flat balls, Priyanjan did not give any room to the batsmen and ended up dismissing Zazai, conceding only one run in the over.

With 60 needed from the last two, the match was nearly out of Galle Gladiators' reach, and even skipper Shahid Afridi’s presence could not make a difference. Galle Gladiators finished on 62 for 2 as Colombo Kings romped home by 34 runs despite a couple of big hits by Gunathilaka at the end.

LPL 2020 Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Who was the Man of the Match?

Any guesses? Well, does one really need to? In the 19 deliveries that he faced, Andre Russell completely took the match out of Galle Gladiators' grasp. With just five overs to bat, it was a situation tailor-made for Russell and he took complete advantage of the same using his special big-hitting ability.