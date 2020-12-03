Lanka Premier League 2020: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Who won today’s LPL 2020 match?

Jaffna Stallions carried on their exceptional run in LPL 2020, defeating Galle Gladiators by five wickets in the ninth match of the tournament at Hambantota on Thursday. Wearing an Oxygen Blue kit to show respect to the environment, Jaffna Stallions’ chase of 171 was led by their in-form opener Avishka Fernando, who hit a brilliant 84 from 59 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

Wanindu Hasaranga also had a memorable game with both bat and ball. After claiming two wickets with the ball, he carved Mohammad Amir for four fours in the 19th over, including three in a row, to settle Jaffna's nerves after Avishka Fernando’s untimely dismissal.

There was some hope for Galle Gladiators to get their first points on the board when Shehan Jayasuriya beat Tom Moores all ends up and bowled him out for 11 early in Jaffna Stallions’ chase.

However, a second-wicket partnership of 99 between Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka (40 from 26) all but settled matters for Jaffna Stallions. Avishka Fernando hammered Akila Dananjaya for three consecutive sixes in the 13th over, the first of which brought up his fifty as Jaffna Stallions started racing towards the finish line.

The partnership was broken when Bhanuka hit a full toss from Asitha Fernando (2 for 30) straight to the legside sweeper. Jaffna Stallions skipper Thisara Perera had a rare failure. And, when Avishka Fernando fell to Dhananjaya Lakshan, 19 were still needed off the last two. An ice-cool Hasaranga though saw them through even as the experienced Shoaib Malik fell in the last over.

Jaffna Stallions restrict Galle Gladiators to 170 despite Danushka Gunathilaka’s fifty

An impressive half-century from opener Danushka Gunathilaka (56 from 40) and a quickfire cameo of 31 from 14 lower down the order from Chadwick Walton lifted Galle Gladiators to 170 for 6. Led by Bhanuka Rajapaksa after Shahid Afridi returned home due to personal reasons, Galle Gladiators decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Gunathilaka and Ahsan Ali got Galle Gladiators off to an assured but sedate start as the duo added 67 inside nine others. Hasaranga got the breakthrough for Jaffna Stallions, foxing Ali with a slow turning delivery outside off and forcing a top edge, which he himself caught.

Azam Khan, however, took on Hasaranga and smashed him for two fours and a six in the 11th over of the innings. At the other end, Gunathilaka was also finding the boundary at regular intervals. Just as the partnership was assuming dangerous proportions, Khan perished to Suranga Lakmal for 25 from 14, trying to hit out.

Skipper Rajapaksa had another failure. He was sent back for 1, trying to take on Dhananjaya De Silva. And when Gunathilaka perished soon after, Galle Gladiators seemed to have lost their way at 118 for 4.

Walton, however, hit Usman Shinwari for three sixes in an over, including the first off a no-ball. He fell in the same over but ensured Galle Gladiators finished with a competitive total.

Hasaranga was Jaffna Stallions’ best bowler with 2 for 29 while Dhananjaya De Silva finished with 1 for 27.

LPL 2020: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Who was the Man of the Match?

There were two chief contenders for the man of the match. Hasaranga stood out again with the ball. He got the first breakthrough for Jaffna Stallions, sending back opener Ahsan Ali. He returned to get the big scalp of Gunathilaka. Hasaranga wasn’t done though as he hit four fours off Amir in the 19th over to seal the game in a tense finish.

But, for the sheer weight of his runs, Avishka Fernando, who smashed a brilliant 59-ball 84, was named man of the match. The opener almost single-handedly took his team home with some scintillating big-hitting.