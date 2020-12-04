Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions: Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

Table-toppers Jaffna Stallions will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they face the Colombo Kings in the 11th match of LPL 2020 at Hambantota on Friday.

The Jaffna Stallions have been the best team in the tournament so far. They have taken every challenge head-on, and have registered four wins in as many matches.

The Colombo Kings, on the other hand, went down to the Dambulla Viiking after having beaten the Kandy Tuskers and the Galle Gladiators in their first two matches. They will be keen to return to winning ways.

Form Guide: Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando

The Jaffna Stallions have been led admirably by Thisara Perera. Although he failed in the team’s most recent encounter against the Galle Gladiators, he has been exceptional overall. He scored 97 not out and 68 in the first two matches, and also claimed two scalps apiece in both the games.

Avishka Fernando has been brilliant at the top of the innings with two match-winning knocks of 92 not out and 84. The Jaffna Stallions would now like Tom Moores and Shoaib Malik to fire with the bat.

In the bowling, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has made his presence felt in almost every match by picking up big wickets at key intervals. Against the Galle Gladiators, he chipped in with the bat as well. Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal and Duanne Olivier have all contributed with the ball in some way or the other.

Form Guide: Colombo Kings

Isuru Udana

The Colombo Kings have had a mixed run in LPL 2020 so far. They began with a Super Over triumph against Kandy Tuskers in a high-scoring game, and defeated the Galle Gladiators courtesy an Andre Russell special in a five-over shootout.

In their previous encounter against the Dambulla Viiking, though, they came up with a very poor effort. They allowed their opponents to recover after having them on the mat at 2 for 3. Chasing 176, they managed just 147 in what was a shoddy batting display.

Isuru Udana has been excellent for the Colombo Kings with his left-arm pace bowling, and picked up 3 for 25 against the Dambulla Viiking. Dushmantha Chameera also impressed with 2 for 25. The rest of the bowlers will need to lift their game.

As for the batting, Laurie Evans was the sole saving grace in the last match as he scored a half-century while the others struggled. The Colombo Kings will want the experienced trio of Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Russell to fire.

Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Prediction

Having won all their four matches in LPL 2020 so far, the Jaffna Stallions will undoubtedly go in as favourites against the Colombo Kings.

In skipper Thisara Perera, they have a match-winner with the bat. Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga have also been in excellent form.

The Colombo Kings will find it difficult to get past the Jaffna Stallions, but things can change if their star players like Russell and Udana fire in tandem.

Predicted to win: Jaffna Stallions