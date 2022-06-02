Lasith Malinga named as Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach ahead of white-ball series against Australia

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named former paceman Lasith Malinga as their 'bowling strategy' coach for the forthcoming limited-overs series against Australia on Thursday.

The board announced that the retired cricketer will provide tactical insight and technical expertise to the national team. The apex body believes Malinga's experience will help the bowlers prepare for the upcoming series.

SLC released a statement, saying:

"Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series"

Malinga, a former T20 captain, held a similar role earlier this year when Sri Lanka toured Australia for a five-game T20I series. The 38-year-old also served as the fast-bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Story continues below ad

Australia's all-format tour of Sri Lanka, comprising two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is, was in doubt due to political conflict in the country. However, the SLC confirmed that the series will go ahead as scheduled and kickstart with the first T20I on June 7 in Colombo.

Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20Is

Lasith Malinga represented Sri Lanka in 340 games. (Credits: Twitter)

The Sri Lankan was one of the finest T20 bowlers during his playing days and took wickets for fun. The right-arm speedster has bagged 107 wickets in 84 T20Is at an average of 20.79, keeping an economy rate of 7.42 runs per over.

Story continues below ad

The Galle-born player also played an integral role in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup win in 2014.

He was named captain after Dinesh Chandimal copped a ban for maintaining a slow over-rate midway through the tournament. Malinga led the team to their first T20I title, defeating India by six wickets in the final in Dhaka.

Although he didn't pick wickets, the speedster delivered an economical spell, returning with figures of 4-0-27-0.

The 30-Test veteran resigned as captain in 2015 due to injury struggles. His last game in the national colours came in 2020 against West Indies at Pallekele.

Lasith Malinga retired from all forms of cricket in September 2021, announcing the same via his official YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far