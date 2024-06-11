"Learn to defeat minnows from our neighbours India" - Ahmed Shehzad calls on Pakistan to up their game in 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Canada

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad called on the current side to learn from arch-rivals India and defeat Canada in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup clash in New York on June 11. The Men in Green are in grave danger of bowing out of the tournament even before the Super Eights, thanks to defeats against the USA and India to open their campaign.

Pakistan will now have to win both their games against Canada and Ireland and hope for other results to fall into place for Super Eight qualification.

Ahead of their must-win encounter against Canada, Shehzad took to his X handle and posted:

"Play fearless cricket and treat your opposition as it should be treated. Learn to defeat minnows from our neighbours India and give your fans something to cheer about. Forget qualification now; it's not in your hands. At least play on merit and with purpose."

Babar Azam's men suffered a shocking defeat in their tournament opener against co-hosts USA in a Super Over. Stunned by the result, the side bounced back in style with the ball against India, bowling them out for a paltry 119.

However, after controlling most of the run-chase, Pakistan endured a disastrous collapse to finish on 113/7 in 20 overs, falling short by six runs.

How can Pakistan still qualify for the Super Eight of 2024 T20 World Cup?

Unfortunately for Pakistan, their road to qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup will require several results going in their favor.

For starters, the Men in Green will have to win both remaining group games against Canada and Ireland to finish on four points. However, since India and the USA are already on six points and play each other, Pakistan cannot reach the winner of that clash in the standings.

They will have to hope the loser of that contest also suffers defeat in their final group stage outing to remain on four points. There is also a possibility of a three-way tie between Pakistan, the loser of the India-USA clash, and Canada on four points even with the assumption Pakistan win both their remaining fixtures.

The Men in Green will then have to hope to finish on a better Net run rate than the other two teams to finish second and advance to the Super Eight. Thus, apart from just winning their final two outings against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan will also be better-served if they can emerge victorious by as big a margin as possible.

