“Leave this optional practice aside” - Legendary batter’s brutal attack on Shubman Gill & Co. after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar urged Shubman Gill's men to leave aside optional practice sessions after their shocking defeat in the first Test against England at Leeds. Team India dominated most of the contest, especially with the bat, but succumbed on the field on the final day.

Chasing 371 for victory, the hosts achieved the target comfortably with five wickets remaining in a mere 82 overs. The loss was India's seventh in their last nine Tests and the first for a side with five centurions in a match.

Talking about the stunning defeat post-match, Gavaskar told Sony Sports (via NDTV):

"Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best."

Trending

He continued:

"I mean Cheteshwar Pujara has been part of the optional team. I know when he has opted to bat there have been people who have said, 'What are your doing?' including the coaching staff."

India's previous Test in England, before the Leeds outing, also saw them concede 378 in the final innings, resulting in a seven-wicket loss.

"Not Test class" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's fielding in 1st England Test

Expand Tweet

Sunil Gavaskar slammed India's fielding and catching in their defeat in the first Test at Leeds. Shubman Gill's men dropped several catches across the two innings, resulting in England's batters making them pay.

England's best batter, Ben Duckett, was dropped in both innings, as he combined for 211 runs across the two innings.

"Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference. As far as the fielding was concerned, it's just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it bit tight, that would have been big help. But this is the first Test. Hopefully, lessons have been learned. There are eight days for the next match."

Trailing 0-1 in the best-of-five affair, Team India will look to level the series with a win in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news