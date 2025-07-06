"Leeds waala wicket nahi hai" - Shubman Gill's defiant advice to bowler moments before Zak Crawley falls on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India skipper Shubman Gill put his foot down to keep a backward point against Mohammed Siraj's wishes in the final innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts were set a mammoth target of 608 runs, and had to see out a tricky phase against the in-form new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Akash Deep set the tone in the first over with a brilliant maiden, troubling Zak Crawley by getting the ball to move both ways. Siraj had the responsibility of backing the act from his end, but conceded consecutive fours off Ben Duckett to begin with.

When Crawley got back on strike, he was yet to get off the mark after a probing first over by Akash Deep. With runs in the bank and a new ball moving around, India had the license to go all out with the attack.

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were spotted having an intense discussion regarding the field placement for Crawley in the the second over.

"Nahi, main udhar ki baat kar raha hu, udhar bhi hai (No, I am talking about there, there is one there as well)," Siraj argued with his skipper.

"Udhar catch jaayega. Pichle mein bhi udhar out hua hai, maan le. Yeh waisa wicket nahi hai, Leeds waala wicket nahi hai. Normal daal (There will be a catch there. He has been out like that in the last game as well, accept that. This is not that kind of a wicket, this is not like the Leeds wicket. Just bowl normally)," Shubman Gill instructed.

Siraj bowled a booming outswinger first up, inviting Crawley to play an expansive drive. The opening batter ended up playing it on the up, and splicing it straight to the fielder at point, marking India's first breakthrough.

The cordon outside the off stump has been troubling the batter throughout the series. Even in the first innings, Siraj got him to nick one to first slip as he tried to push the ball away to the off side.

Mohammed Siraj recently played under Shubman Gill with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL)

The right-arm pacer enjoyed a prolific 2025 IPL season while playing under Shubman Gill as part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) set up. He ended up with 16 wickets in 15 matches with an average of 32.93 and an economy rate of 9.24.

Siraj starred in the first innings with figures of 6-70, and opened his account for the second innings by dismissing Zak Crawley. He ended Day 4 with figures of 1-29 off five overs as India aim to level the series.

