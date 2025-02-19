Legendary Indian all-rounder enters luxury spirits industry with launch of Tequila brand

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has forayed into the luxury spirits market with the launch of the Tequila brand FINO. The brand co-founded by Yuvraj has already debuted in the United States and the cricket star is gearing up for a global expansion.

The Tequila brand kicked off its sales by launching it in Chicago. They are expected to be available in the Indian markets by mid-April, as revealed by FINO. The name of the Tequila is an abbreviation for 'Failure is not an option'.

Singh will hold the position of Chief Shot Caller at the company. Speaking at the launch, the 43-year-old said (quoted as saying by CNBC TV18):

"FINO embodies everything I stand for — resilience, excellence, and the courage to turn challenges into triumphs. Just like my approach to cricket and life, FINO is about pushing limits and proving that with determination, anything is achievable."

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj Singh has also established 'YouWeCan Ventures', an investment management company that works with start-ups. The two-time World Cup winner had reportedly invested in companies like Agilitas, Healthians, Chqbook, and SportyBeans.

Yuvraj Singh will play for India Masters International Masters League

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019. The swashbuckling batter is set to make a cricketing return soon in the upcoming Masters International League.

Apart from former Men in Blue stars, the tournament will feature retired cricketers from Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, and England. Singh is part of the India Masters squad.

The side will be captained by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from Singh and Tendulkar, the squad also includes the likes of Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, and Saurabh Tiwary.

The International Masters League will be played across three venues in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur. The Sachin Tendulkar-led will take on Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match of the season on Saturday, February 22.

